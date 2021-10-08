Lu International Highly Commended in 'Overall Asia WealthTech Provider' Category at The WealthTechAsia Awards 2021

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lu International (Singapore) Financial Asset Exchange (PTE) Ltd. ('Lu International'), a subsidiary of China's leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform Lufax Holding (NYSE: LU), has won the honor of being named 'Highly Commended' in the 'Overall Asia WealthTech Provider' category at The WealthTechAsia Awards 2021, which recognized the technology business specializing in wealth management in the Asia market.



‘OVERALL ASIA WEALTHTECH PROVIDER’Award

Lu International was established in Singapore in 2017 as Lufax Holding's first international arm. Since then, it has progressively extended its operations and market reach in Asia. Being based in Singapore, a gateway to Southeast Asia, as well as being one of Singapore's first wealth management platforms providing end-to-end online account opening services and investment operations, Lu International is well positioned to be the fintech enabler of choice for traditional financial institutions in the region that endeavor to provide convenient, efficient, intelligent and personalized digital financial services to investors.

Lu International continues to strengthen its network via strategic partnerships with local financial institutions across Southeast Asia leveraging its cutting-edge technology and industry know-how to capitalize on wealth management digitization and growth opportunities for financial services.

Commenting on the firm's triumph, Joanna Tang, CEO of Lu International, said: "We are honored to be awarded by WealthTechAsia as a highly commended 'Overall Asia WealthTech Provider'. We are endeavored to provide the holistic solution to the challenge of wealth management and work with our partners to accelerate the pace of digital transformation within the financial institution industry in Asia Pacific."

ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: "The organizations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the winners and to those who have put so much work into each winning submission.

"These awards were independently and expertly judged solely on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which were answered by focusing on the client experience rather than purely quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognise the very best operators in Asia wealth management, with 'independence', 'integrity' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in Asia wealth management."

About Lufax Holding Ltd

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers. For more information, please visit www.lufaxholding.com.

About Lu International

Lu International (Singapore) Financial Asset Exchange Pte. Ltd.("LUI") (Co. Reg. No. 201702479G) holds a capital markets services license issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289 of Singapore) ("SFA") in respect of its business in the SFA regulated activities of dealing in securities, fund management and providing custodial services for securities, to eligible customers.

Lu Global is an online mobile wealth management and investment platform operated by LUI and headquartered in Singapore. It offers 24/7 online access to a wide range of high-quality investments and the opportunity to invest in small amounts easily and with low commitment periods to provide maximum flexibility while benefitting from attractive returns.

LUI is a subsidiary of Lufax Holding ("Lufax"), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. For more information, please visit www.lu-global.com.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme.

Related Links :

https://lu-global.com/