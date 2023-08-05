Luat Duong Gia: 10 Years Of Operation As A Firm Offering Legal Assistance Services

Since 2014, Luat Duong Gia has provided juridical advisory services and operated an online platform sharing valuable legal information in Vietnam.

On December 22, 2014, Luat Duong Gia was founded as a limited liability company in Vietnam, run by lawyer Nguyen Van Duong and certified by the Hanoi Department of Justice. The firm offers a wide range of legal consultation services in civil, criminal, business, commercial law, complaint, denunciation, and litigation processes.

The specific services at Luat Duong Gia include:

Legal consultancy services, direct legal service.

Non-litigation attorney, performing administrative procedures.

Participating in proceedings in the cases.

The firm owns a website sharing information for legal matters, click here for more detail: https://luatduonggia.vn. Readers can consult legal topics through detailed posts published. The website also serves as an interaction forum between people and the squad of attorneys at Luat Duong Gia, creating an accessible online juridical consulting service experience, saving time and fees.

Clients can contact Luat Duong Gia for assistance via hotline, email, post office, come directly to the office, schedule a meeting for consultation at a certain place, or by submitting inquiries on the website. The services are available from Mondays to Sundays. Counseling services over the phone do not include any additional fees before or after the consultation process. The clients only incur telecommunications charges according to the regulations of home networks.

The corporation aims to guarantee service quality, aid the development of the judiciary in Vietnam, propagate and disseminate the provisions of the law throughout the nation. "Every lawyer of Luat Duong Gia must be a judicial emissary delivering the law provisions and legal knowledge to everyone!" - Luat Duong Gia shared.

The information about Mr. Nguyen Van Duong, the founder and managing director of Luat Duong Gia:

Master of Law, licensed practicing certification by the Ministry of Justice, and issued a lawyer card as a lawyer by the Hanoi Bar Association.

Master of Economics, Business Management major.

Since June 2012, Mr. Duong has been practicing law as a specialist in the Corporate Department of Sunlaw consultancy limited. In December 2012, Mr. Duong became a founding member of Rubic consultancy limited.

Since the end of 2014, Mr. Duong has been a founding lawyer and managing director of Duong Gia Law Firm limited liability company. As of now, he has accumulated over 10 years of experience in legal operations and practice.

About Luat Duong Gia

After 10 years of operation, Luat Duong Gia has expanded the scope of activities throughout the cities and provinces in Vietnam territory, with headquarters in three big cities: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang.

Accompanied by the slogan "dominating - pioneering", Luat Duong Gia defines the vision being diversifying the way statutory services are used, conveying the legislation closer to residents. Everyone has easy and equal access to the law, regardless of position, profession, or religion.

