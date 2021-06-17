Lucidworks Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program and Launches Fusion, AI-Powered Search Platform, Through Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , provider of the Connected Experience Cloud, today announced that the company has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. Google Cloud customers now have the ability to deploy Fusion from within the Google Cloud Marketplace, allowing users to create AI-powered product discovery and knowledge management applications in a modern, containerized, and cloud-native architecture.



As a Google Cloud Technology Partner, Lucidworks offers customers the ability to provide their users with contextual, personally relevant search results and proactive recommendations powered by artificial intelligence. Millions of users can discover insights at the moment they have a question, across hundreds of millions of documents and records. With Lucidworks Fusion, customers can:

Increase control around browse and search experience to deliver the right results to users, remove friction, and increase revenue and efficiency.

Deliver a consistent and personalized experience across the user lifecycle by personalizing results based on user signals.

Leverage existing knowledge across the organization to empower employees to do their best work by eliminating information silos and quickly providing necessary insights to improve employee engagement and productivity.

Maximize the value of data discovery and enable organizations to find connections, patterns, and anomalies in data sets in order to make informed decisions.

Create connected experiences for employees and customers by collecting signals across all channels and applying those insights everywhere to deliver omnichannel personalization.



“A portion of legacy businesses that we assumed would stay on-prem is now moving to the cloud and turning to Google Cloud as the most trusted and secure platform,” says Will Hayes, CEO, Lucidworks. “Our partnership with Google Cloud means that we can power seamless support and services so our customers can focus on what they do best, and we can focus on delivering best-in-class solutions. Google Cloud customers can now create connected digital experiences for their valued customers and employees.”

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud, with no manual configuration required. Lucidworks’ offering on Google Cloud includes applications that run on the Fusion platform, such as Predictive Merchandiser (PM) and Smart Answers . PM helps ecommerce teams harness the power of machine learning to boost conversions. Smart Answers enhances chatbots and virtual assistants with natural language processing and deep learning to reduce time-to-resolution and support costs. Lucidworks suite of products are trusted by the world’s largest brands, including Lenovo, Red Hat, Reddit and Cisco Systems, to capture insights across all channels and apply them everywhere to power omnichannel personalization for customers and employees.

Lucidworks offers the Connected Experience Cloud (CXC) that captures user signals from every action and applies them to digital experiences everywhere. CXC combines the power of search and machine learning to personalize experiences that meet employees' and customers' unique intent. The world’s largest brands, including Lenovo, Red Hat, Reddit and Cisco Systems rely on Lucidworks’ suite of products to power product discovery, customer service, and knowledge management applications that delight customers and empower employees. Learn more at Lucidworks.com .

