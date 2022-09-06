Luduson G Inc. Works on an Iconic Japanese Anime Interactive Exhibition

Hong Kong, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luduson G Inc. (OTCQB: LDSN) is pleased to announce that the company will take part with a Hong Kong based event organizer to co-develop the contents of an iconic Japanese anime licensed interactive exhibition which will be launched by Q4 of 2022. The interactive exhibition will consist of interactive games, digital installations, photography spots, anime scenes and props display, and pop-up stores.

Working as the technology provider, Luduson is responsible to the design and development of the interactive games, installation of the digital platforms. Luduson will provide the exhibition visitors with immersive experience through multiple cutting-edge technologies, which includes motion sensing, augment reality, video projection, indoor positioning technology, intelligent e-ticketing system, and more.

The exhibition will first be launched in Hong Kong in Q4 2022, expecting more than 100,000 visitors, and then followed by multiple locations in Asia Pacific and China regions.

With the solid background in digital entertainment and the deep market influence of this iconic Japanese anime which will be announced later this year before the launch of the exhibition, Luduson expects this will be a big success and become one of the major business operations for this and next year.

"It will become one of the major business strategies of Luduson for the coming years, to engage with some bigger cross-regional projects, which will provide a more stable business environment for the forward development of the company," commented Wallis Wong, CEO of Luduson.

About Luduson G Inc.

Based in Hong Kong, Luduson was founded in 2013 by a group of passionate and experienced game developer, interactive designers and digital solution innovators from the IT industry.

We are a business-to-business digital entertainment company that provide event marketing strategies with a combination of digital interactive solutions, content production, system development consultancy and maintenance services to our clients including shopping malls, exhibition venues, IP licensors and brands.

We also deliver a library of self-developed interactive game contents through our propriety device and secured network to retail stores, restaurants, bars and lounges for customer entertainment.

