Lufax Subsidiary LU Hong Kong Wins IFTA FinTech Achievement Award for Online Wealth Management Platform

SHANGHAI, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lu International (Hong Kong) Limited ("LU Hong Kong"), a subsidiary of Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax", NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced that it has won the Silver Award for Wealth Management Tech at the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2020. This award recognizes the achievements made by LU Hong Kong's online wealth management platform and mobile app in providing high-quality around-the-clock wealth management services.

The IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards is organized by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA), a Hong Kong-based non-profit organization established in 2017. IFTA is committed to upholding the professional standard of financial technologists in Asia and creating an ecosystem to connect worldwide FinTech talents.

Since its inception in 2017, the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards has recognized the outstanding achievements made by corporations and individuals in the FinTech industry. Under the theme "Embracing FinTech amid New Normal and Accelerating Digitization," the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2020 recognizes the important role key individuals and corporations play in advancing the development of the FinTech industry and innovating on products to better suit customer needs.

LU Hong Kong provides online wealth management services for Hong Kong investors, targeting individuals with selective long-term and stable products to fulfill user wealth management needs. This award is timed with the one year anniversary of the launch of LU Hong Kong's online wealth management platform, the LU Hong Kong mobile app. The LU Hong Kong mobile app now provides around-the-clock intelligent wealth management services to consumers in Hong Kong. Since its launch, the app has been recognized as one of the leading online wealth management platforms for its success helping users to achieve their personal financial goals, and as an innovative distribution channel for wealth managers.

Leveraging Lufax's advanced technologies and accumulated industry data and experience, LU Hong Kong has developed core competencies including product screening capabilities and robo-advisor capabilities. This insight has streamlined the entire user experience, including reducing the time needed to open an account on the LU Hong Kong mobile app. LU Hong Kong's wealth management platform can also accurately identify user investment needs and risks appetites through an investment preference questionnaire. The app also applies customized product recommendation technology and employs strict controls to guard against user data leaks.

"We are very pleased to be recognized by the IFTA as a leader in the wealth management FinTech space," said Hua CAI, CEO of LU Hong Kong. "Hong Kong is an international financial hub with strong demand for wealth management services, and LU Hong Kong aims to cater for these customers with innovative wealth management technological solutions. Going forward, we remain committed to providing a one-stop, easy-to-use online wealth management platform with robo-advisory solutions, to assist local investors with their long-term wealth planning."

About Lufax Holding Ltd

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers. For more information, please visit www.lufaxholding.com.

About Lu International (Hong Kong) Limited

Lu International (Hong Kong) Limited, namely "LU Hong Kong" is a subsidiary and fintech arm of Lufax Holding. LU Hong Kong strictly follows the regulations of SFC, holding type 1, type 4 and type 9 licenses, and provides a wide variety of services. As an online wealth management platform, LU Hong Kong has made global products more accessible and offers financial products with easy to understand terms with lower minimum investment amounts. The LU Hong Kong mobile application offers an online wealth management platform offered by LU Hong Kong to provide around-the-clock wealth management services.

About Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia Limited

The Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia Limited (IFTA) is an NPO established in Hong Kong in September 2017; to uphold the professional standard of Financial Technologists in Asia and create an ecosystem for global FinTech talents to be connected. In the witness of HKSAR Government representatives, and the City of London at the signing ceremony, IFTA entered a collaboration agreement with the Certificate in Finance and Technology (CFT) from the United Kingdom to introduce the first CFT program in Asia. Besides delivering certification, IFTA also organizes events including boot camps, seminars, and an annual award to accelerate FinTech education and industry engagement among government, regulators, universities, enterprises, and start-ups.

