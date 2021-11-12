Lufthansa Technik Becomes Global Distributor for the RAY line of UV-C Disinfecting Robots

Airlines, ground handling companies and MRO facilities can procure RAY through their local Lufthansa Technik sales team

Lufthansa Technik's outstanding reputation for quality and presence in 30 countries makes it uniquely positioned to help Aero HygenX penetrate new markets

RAY for a greener cabin: Effectively destroys pathogens without harmful chemicals

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aero HygenX, makers of the RAY line of autonomous UV-C disinfecting robots for aircraft, and Lufthansa Technik, a world-leading provider of technical aircraft services, are pleased to announce the signing of a global distribution agreement. Under this agreement, Lufthansa Technik will become a non-exclusive distribution partner for the RAY product line, acting as a sales liaison to airlines, ground handling companies, MRO facilities or service shops that would like to procure the RAY disinfecting robots.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two parties earlier this year, and details of the Distribution Agreement are now finalized. With more than 800 customers and approximately 4500 aircraft under exclusive contract, Lufthansa Technik's outstanding reputation and presence in 30 countries means it is uniquely positioned to help Aero HygenX penetrate new markets, bringing effective, chemical-free disinfection to more aircraft in more places.

Commenting on the partnership, Max Schramm, Sales Director Canada at Lufthansa Technik said:

"At Lufthansa Technik we know that sustainable recovery and safety are paramount for the aviation industry. Our customers are demanding innovative solutions for cabin disinfection to protect their interiors, their passengers, their staff, and the environment. We are very excited to be able to offer safe, autonomous, UV-C disinfection technology to our extensive global network through this distribution agreement with Aero HygenX. The RAY product line meets our stringent quality standards, is environmentally friendly and offers superior defence against the spread of pathogens onboard."

Aero HygenX CEO Arash Mahin said:

"Lufthansa Technik is the global leader in aircraft of aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul and modification services, so naturally this distribution agreement represents a major step forward for Aero HygenX. We are honoured to have our line of UV-C aircraft disinfection solutions made available to the aviation industry thorough an organization with such a solid reputation for innovation and safety."

UV-C light has been used for decades to effectively disinfect food, water, surfaces and air. It is proven to safely destroy the pathogens that cause MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV1, Ebola, and SARS-CoV2 ( and other serious viruses). In the aircraft cabin, RAY's autonomous UV-C disinfection is helping to stop the repeated use of harmful chemicals, protect aircraft interiors, reduce turnaround times, improve safety, and reassure passengers (and crew) that their wellbeing is top of mind.

RAY's light weight, compact size and motion-sensing technology allow it to be transported easily and to navigate cramped spaces (such as aircraft cabins) without an operator present to guide it. RAY has the ability to disinfect a narrow body aircraft (such as a B737 or A320) in as little as seven minutes and can also be used to treat in lavatories so airlines can fully sanitize aircraft after every flight. Setting RAY apart from its competition is HygenX Stream, a customizable software that records and transmits usage data wirelessly to the cloud.

Designed for the transportation industry, RAY is a compact and light-weight autonomous robot which uses motion sensing technology to navigate cramped spaces (such as aircraft cabins) and disinfect air and surfaces quickly, safely and without the use of harmful chemicals, using UV-C light.

RAY has the ability to disinfect a narrow body aircraft (such as a B737 or A320) in as little as seven minutes and can also be used to treat in lavatories, flight deck, and crew rest areas so airlines can fully sanitize aircraft after every flight. Unlike competing disinfection robots, the RAY unit does not require a crew member to move it through the cabin. Furthermore, RAY can be optimized for various aircraft types and comes equipped with HygenX Stream, a customizable software that records and transmits usage data wirelessly to the cloud, providing valuable system health monitoring and status updates to the operator.

About Lufthansa Technik

With some 35 subsidiaries and affiliates, the Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organization, the company has a workforce of more than 22,000 employees. Lufthansa Technik's portfolio covers the entire range of services for commercial and VIP/special mission aircraft, engines, components and landing gear in the areas of digital fleet support, maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification, completion and conversion as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products.

About Aero HygenX

Aero HygenX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, where it has developed and manufactures its revolutionary autonomous UV-C robot called RAY. Its founders and executives have a passion for the aviation industry and a combined 80+ years of experience in safety and quality management, airline operations, software, electrical engineering, and electromagnetics. The company's vision is to instill confidence in passengers to travel again and set a new precedent in the transportation disinfecting industry.

