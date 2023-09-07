Luken Technologies Expands Into the U.S. Semiconductor Testing Market with Innovative MEMS-based Products

LUKEN Technologies Unveils Revolutionary MEMS-Based Semiconductor Testing Products for U.S. Market

—

Luken Technologies is making significant strides into the U.S. market for semiconductor defect inspection, thereby expanding its global business reach. Leveraging its in-house MEMS Fab design, process technology, and material development, the company has successfully developed the crucial M-POGO Pin technology used for electrical characterization of semiconductors. Focusing on delivering customer value through competitive pricing and quality, the company has launched two new groundbreaking products: the M-POGO Test Socket and M-POGO Vertical Probe Card.

The M-POGO Test Socket is used to electrically connect the I/O pins of packaged semiconductors with testing equipment during the post-manufacturing process. This enables the identification of any defects in the semiconductor, serving as a key consumable component. The test socket is designed for use with various package types and offers features such as Fine Pitch, High Speed, Long Life Span, and BGA Damage Free, enhancing its role as an indispensable tool for quality assurance in semiconductor manufacturing.

In parallel, the M-POGO Vertical Probe Card is employed for defect inspection on semiconductor wafers after manufacturing. This component is particularly used for electrical characterization, playing a critical role in determining whether the manufactured semiconductor meets quality standards. Developed through innovations in MEMS technology and design, this product caters to fine pitch, high-frequency dynamics and a wide range of temperature requirements. It thus represents a competitive edge over conventional paradigms in semiconductor testing.

Established in 2007, Luken Technologies has continued to grow, leveraging over a decade of R&D to produce world-class semiconductor testing core components that align with advancements in 5G, autonomous driving, IoT, AR, VR, and AI technologies.

For inquiries regarding these products, please contact Luken Technologies directly.



Contact Info:

Name: Choi Yeoung-Sik

Email: Send Email

Organization: LUKEN Technologies

Phone: 82-010-8719-1431

Website: http://www.lukentechnologies.com



Release ID: 89106809

