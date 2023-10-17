Lulu Furniture Partners with Robinsons to Bring Affordable Luxury Furniture to Singapore and Malaysia

As a trusted and popular furniture brand in Singapore, Lulu Furniture is committed to delivering furniture that enhances living spaces.

—

Lulu Furniture, a renowned online-based furniture brand in Singapore, has proudly unveiled its exclusive product range on Robinsons, a historic and leading department store brand in the region. This exciting partnership, which commenced in October 2023, not only broadens Lulu Furniture's sales channels but also elevates its presence in the world of affordable luxury furniture.

Lulu Furniture's partnership with Robinsons marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey to expand its presence and reach in the furniture market. Together, they aim to continue delivering excellence in both product quality and customer experience.

Robinsons, an iconic name in the world of department stores and an esteemed online platform for affordable luxury, now features Lulu Furniture's stylish and innovative Nordic-style furniture collection.

For Lulu Furniture, this collaboration aligns perfectly with its mission to provide homeowners with stylish and innovative furniture that is not only budget-friendly but also of exceptional quality. Lulu Furniture's product range on Robinsons encompasses a wide variety of furniture items, including wardrobes, mattresses, bed frames, sofa beds, bookshelves, display cabinets, dining table sets, and chairs. Each piece is meticulously crafted with a focus on design, functionality, and affordability.

Lulu Furniture has earned a solid reputation in the furniture industry for offering an extensive selection of high-quality furniture. The brand also takes pride in its user-friendly online shopping experience, ensuring customers can browse, select, and purchase their favorite pieces with ease.

Thus, to enhance the customer experience, Lulu Furniture provides free delivery and installation for all furniture orders, guaranteeing a hassle-free setup. As a trusted and popular furniture brand in Singapore, Lulu Furniture is committed to delivering furniture that enhances living spaces, complements personal aesthetics, and ensures customer satisfaction.

For more information, please visit: https://www.robinsons.com.sg/collections/lulu-furniture





About Us: Lulu Furniture is a popular and trusted Singapore online-based furniture brand that offers a wide variety of stylish and innovative Nordic-style furniture (including wardrobes, mattress, bed frames, sofa beds, bookshelf and display cabinet, dining table set and chairs) for homeowners looking for wallet-friendly yet quality designs. The brand takes pride in its hassle-free and convenient online shopping experience and even goes the extra mile to ensure that all furniture comes with free delivery and installation for customers.

Contact Info:

Name: Evan Wang

Email: Send Email

Organization: Lulu Furniture

Address: 30 Tuas Ave 10, #07-03, Singapore 639150

Website: https://lulufurniture.sg/



Release ID: 89110442

In case of identifying any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release that necessitate action or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions diligently to rectify any identified issues or supporting you with the removal process. Delivering accurate and reliable information remains our top priority.