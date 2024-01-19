Lumina Datamatics Earns Great Place to Work® Certification, Acknowledging its Commitment to Employee Satisfaction and Well-being

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Datamatics, a leading partner in providing Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to global companies in the Publishing and Retail industries is delighted to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. This certification reflects the company’s dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for its employees.



The Great Place to Work® Certification acknowledges organizations that exhibit an outstanding workplace environment and practices for their employees. A mere 469 companies from a galaxy of about 25,000 large companies (1,000 employees or more) in India have been certified as a Great Place to Work in the last 12 months. With employee feedback and external evaluation being the basis of the Certification, Lumina Datamatics scored very high in various areas, leading to this prestigious recognition.

Speaking about this recognition, Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & C.E.O., Lumina Datamatics, said, "We are delighted to receive the Great Place to Work® Certification. It validates our ongoing efforts to create a workplace where our employees feel valued, engaged, and motivated. We believe a positive and thriving work environment translates to the exceptional quality of services we provide to our clients.”

Lumina Datamatics places a strong emphasis on employee empowerment, diversity and inclusion, and continuous learning. The company provides a collaborative and innovative work environment that encourages creativity and problem-solving. Additionally, the company prioritizes the health and well-being of its employees by offering flexible work arrangements and other initiatives aimed at promoting a healthy work-life balance.

About Lumina Datamatics:

Lumina Datamatics is a strategic partner in providing Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to global companies in the Publishing and Retail industries worldwide. Lumina Datamatics enables publishers and aggregators to be at the forefront of content workflows by managing the entire publishing process – from content creation to product delivery. For Retailers, Lumina Datamatics provides a competitive edge to increase sales through advanced content solutions, business intelligence, and Retail technology platforms. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnership with global technology leaders, and more than 3,500 professionals across the UK, Germany, Philippines, United States, and India.

