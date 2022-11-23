Lunit Partners with CARPL.ai to Accelerate AI-Powered Medical Imaging Across Major Overseas Channels

Lunit signed a global distribution agreement to provide its AI-based radiology solutions for clinical use via CARPL.ai's platform

The partnership will deliver Lunit INSIGHT CXR and Lunit INSIGHT MMG for commercial use in the U.S., Australia , Brazil , India , and Singapore

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX: 328130.KQ), a global provider of AI-powered cancer solutions, today announced that it signed a global distribution agreement with CARPL.ai, an end-to-end healthcare technology platform that enables the development, validation, and deployment of AI solutions across clinical workflows.

Under the agreement, Lunit will deliver Lunit INSIGHT CXR, an AI solution for chest x-ray image analysis, and Lunit INSIGHT MMG, an AI solution for mammography analysis, through CARPL's platform across five countries: U.S., Australia, Brazil, India, and Singapore.

CARPL is an end-to-end technology platform for the development, validation, and deployment of medical imaging AI applications in clinical workflows. Used by some of the world's top AI researchers and health systems, it provides a unique platform connecting picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) in clinical settings with third-party AI applications.

Through CARPL's interface, healthcare providers can seamlessly access Lunit's AI solution suite for radiology, thereby improving access, affordability, and quality of medical care globally.

"We are delighted to team up with CARPL, which enables Lunit's products to be more easily accessed by customers across major overseas markets," said Brandon Suh, Chief Executive Officer of Lunit. "Through this partnership, Lunit will continue to actively expand our sales network in the global market."

"CARPL.ai drives the adoption of radiology AI solutions into clinical workflows. We seek to improve patient outcomes by empowering healthcare service providers with access to leading AI solutions and the ability to discover, explore, validate, and confidently deploy healthcare AI in their clinical environment," said Dr. Vidur Mahajan, Chief Executive Officer of CARPL.ai. "We are excited to partner with Lunit to offer our customers access to leading chest digital radiography and mammography AI solutions through Lunit INSIGHT CXR and Lunit INSIGHT MMG."

About Lunit

With AI, Lunit aims to 'conquer cancer,' one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Lunit is an AI software company devoted to developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, to find the right diagnosis at the right cost, and the right treatment for the right patients. Lunit, a portmanteau of 'learning unit,' is a deep learning-based medical AI company devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and data-driven imaging biomarkers via cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been acknowledged around the globe for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. Its technology has been recognized at international AI competitions surpassing top companies like Google, IBM, and Microsoft. As a medical AI company that values building clinical evidence, the company's findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and JAMA Network Open, and global conferences including ASCO and AACR. After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, Lunit INSIGHT CXR and MMG are clinically used in approximately 1,000 hospitals and medical institutions across more than 40 countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with offices and representatives in the U.S.A., Netherlands, and China.

About CARPL.ai

