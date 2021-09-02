Luokung Announces eMapgo to Lead Development of Standards for Technical Requirements of Automated Valet Parking Map and Localization

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services ("LBS") and high-definition maps ("HD Maps") in China, today announced that the Technical Requirements of Automated Valet Parking Map and Localization (the "AVP Requirements"), a standard project sponsored by Luokung's operating affiliate eMapgo Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("EMG"), a leading provider of navigation and electronic map services in China, has passed the review of the China Society of Automotive Engineers and entered the development phase.

Automated Valet Parking ("AVP") is known as the L4 autonomous driving technology that enables vehicles to park themselves. Luokung believes that AVP is currently the most promising application for autonomous driving technology and is the first to achieve commercial launch. The development of the AVP Requirements will further improve and refine the AVP standards and establish a uniform set of safety and technical requirements in China, providing a clear foundation for future AVP products. The development of the AVP Requirements allows the industry to promote the progress of AVP product development and launch, as well as the safe and rapid expansion of the autonomous driving industry.

Development of the AVP Requirements will be led by EMG, together with representatives of nearly 60 industries including relevant map vendors, positioning service providers, software and hardware vendors in the field of autonomous driving, car manufacturers, communication operators, and parking lot operators.

Mr. Xuesong Song, Chairman and CEO, stated, "We are pleased that EMG will be continuing its leadership role in the development of new industry standards, in this case for the exciting and growing autonomous driving industry. We believe that this role will open up additional opportunities for Luokung in the areas of autonomous driving and supportive technologies, affirming our leading position in the industry and enabling us to establish working relationships with new partners that are as dedicated to improving industry standards and laying a foundation for more widespread application of the AVP standard."

About Luokung Technology Corp.

Luokung Technology Corp. is a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company, as well as a leading provider of LBS and HD Maps for various industries in China. Backed by its proprietary technologies and expertise in HD Maps and related intelligent spatial-temporal big data, Luokung establishes city-level and industry-level holographic spatial-temporal digital twin systems serving industries including smart transportation (autonomous driving, smart highway and vehicle-road collaboration), natural resource asset management (carbon neutral and environmental protection remote sensing data service), and LBS smart industry applications (mobile Internet LBS, smart travel, smart logistics, new infrastructure, smart cities, emergency rescue, among others). The Company routinely provides important updates on its website: www.luokung.com/en.

ABOUT EMAPGO

eMapgo, a variable interest entity ("VIE") of Luokung, is a leading provider of navigation and electronic map services in China, as well as a leading provider in Internet map services, geographic information system engineering and other A-level mapping qualifications. EMG possesses the National Class-A qualification certificates of navigable Surveying and Mapping, and actively develops autonomous driving and HD Map services. Effective March 17, 2021, Luokung consummated its acquisition of EMG through the purchase of the equity interests of Saleya Holdings Limited, which, through a series of contracts between its wholly-owned subsidiary DMG Infotech Co., Ltd. and EMG, made EMG Luokung's VIE. For more information, please visit EMG's website: www.emapgo.com.cn.

