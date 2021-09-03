Luto Cash To Launch It’s Gaming Platform, Launches Private Sale for $LUTO Token, Gets Backing from Tokenoy

Luto Cash has announced the launch of private & pre sale rounds of LUTO Token sale campaign with the support of tokenoy, the token sale management company. Luto Cash to launch it's first lotto platform soon after the pre sale round.

Digital assets are going mainstream over the few years & have seen the online gambling world using blockchain technology to improve technology products & launch coins and tokens. According to NewZoo, the world's trusted source for games and esports analytics and market research firm, the world's 2.7 billion gamers spent $159.3 billion in 2020, and are set to surpass $200 Billion by 2023.

More and more people are spending their time online and money on competitive gaming activities due to several global restrictions that have further increased the interest in the eSports market.

Luto Cash Ecosystem, Platform & Digital Asset

A new entrant in the egmaing market, Luto Cash has recognised the potential in coupling the Blockchain and gambling industry. Luto Cash is building a decentralized eSports platform that creates opportunities for players who want to monetize their gaming skills. Luto Cash platform uses their in-house LUTO token that can be staked by users for gaming challenges and more.

Luto Cash ($LUTO) Token Private Sale

Luto Cash ecosystem raising funds through private sale round. The funds will be used to market the token sale rounds, both presale and post presale round. The private sale round will be closed as soon as the soft cap of the round will be reached.

To take part in the presale you can connect a MetaMask, WalletConnect, Binance Wallet or Coinbase wallet and buy LUTO tokens at a current discount of 15% for whitelisted private sale participants. Following the pre-sale round, the LUTO token will be available for trading on Pancake Swap.

To enter the future of Blockchain and Gambling, pick up LUTO today on the Private Sale page.

Luto Cash ($LUTO) Tokenomics

The driving token behind the Luto Cash ecosystem is the native LUTO token. Luto Cash token has a limited token supply of 1,000,000,000 LUTO, with only 10% of those available and Private Sale. 10% of token reserved for CEX listing. 40% for pancakeswap lsiting and remaining 40% will be available for Pre-sale round which is scheduled on dxsale. There is no DEV/Team token share.

LUTO CASH Future Plans

After launching the Luto cash website and campaigning on social media platforms, the LUTO project to hold a token presale round on DxSale, DEX listing, CEX listing & launch the lotto platform where users can play the lottery. In their subsequent phases, LUTO CASH also has plans to launch its casino platform where LUTO tokens will be added as a default currency.

Backing of Tokenoy

The entire token sale campaign of Luto Cash [$LUTO] is being managed by TOKENOY, a token sale management company that takes care of each of every aspect of token sale rounds which includes contract deployment, marketing, token distribution, DEX listing, influencer engagements as well as press campaigns. The expertise & experience of the tokenoy team is helpful to raise the funds through token sale rounds.

The engagement of Tokenoy in the Luto Cash token sale campaign added trust as the company offers its services and support to legitimate projects who agree to do their KYC and contract verification done manually.

