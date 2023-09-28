Luvme Hair Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Generous Donation to Breastcancer.org

Luvme Hair, a leading hair brand, proudly partners with Breastcancer.org (BCO) pledging to donate 1% of net sales made from October 1st to 7th, 2023, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, offering help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer.

Luvme Hair, a leading brand in the hair industry, announces its commitment to raise awareness and provide vital support in the fight against breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In an effort to make a meaningful impact, Luvme Hair has partnered with Breastcancer.org (BCO) and will be donating 1% of net sales from October 1st to October 7th, 2023, to advance the organization's mission. Additionally, as part of this initiative, Luvme Hair has created a special collection called Wigs for Breast Cancer Patients to further support those affected by this disease.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month carries special significance for Luvme Hair, a company that prioritizes not only beauty but also the well-being of its customers and community. The partnership with BCO underscores the company's dedication to supporting the fight against breast cancer and its commitment to providing help and hope to those affected by this devastating disease.

"We are proud to become a partner of BCO. At Luvme Hair, we believe that true beauty goes beyond appearances, and it's our responsibility to give back to the community that has supported us throughout the years. We are honored to stand with BCO during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we hope our contribution helps make a difference and increase awareness of Breast Cancer," said Helena, CEO of Luvme Hair.

BCO is a trusted source of information, support, and community for individuals affected by breast cancer. The organization provides evidence-based resources, expert medical advice, and a supportive community to help those navigating the challenges of a breast cancer diagnosis. "The support from partners like Luvme Hair allows Breastcancer.org to empower people with the confidence, clarity, and knowledge they need when facing a diagnosis. Going through breast cancer can be one of the most challenging experiences in someone's life, which is why we are dedicated to helping people by providing expert guidance and critical resources," said Rita Lusen, VP of Partnerships & Development.

Luvme Hair's donation, made possible through the generosity of its customers, will contribute to BCO's ongoing efforts to empower and inform individuals facing breast cancer. Together, Luvme Hair and BCO aim to raise awareness, promote early detection, and improve the lives of those impacted by this disease.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month unfolds this October, Luvme Hair invites its customers and community to join in supporting this critical cause. By choosing Luvme Hair products during this special week in October, customers will not only enhance their own beauty but also contribute to the beauty of making a difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer.

About Luvme Hair

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair industry, known for its high-quality human hair, glueless wigs, ready-to-go wigs, hair extensions and wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally. For more information about Luvme Hair and its products, please visit their official website at shop.luvmehair.com.

About Breastcancer.org (BCO)

Breastcancer.org is a leading patient-focused resource for breast health and breast cancer education and support. Their mission is to engage and empower people with research, expert information, and a dynamic peer support community to help them make the best decisions for their lives. The nonprofit organization, founded in 2000 by chief medical officer Marisa C. Weiss, M.D., has reached 222 million people worldwide since inception. Visit Breastcancer.org for more information.

