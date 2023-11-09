Luvme Hair Launches First NYC Pop-Up Store in New York City

Luvme Hair hosts the Switching It Up NYC #LUVMEPOPUP Event from November 11th to 13th, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. Explore better-than-black-friday wigs sale.

—

Luvme Hair, a leading brand in the hair industry, is excited to announce its highly anticipated Switching It Up Tour NYC pop-up event, taking place from November 11th to November 13th, 2023 in the vibrant Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. This three-day wigs pop-up shop is a unique opportunity for wig lovers to experience, touch, feel, and try on Luvme Hair products, and it's an event hair lovers won't want to miss.

Helena, CEO of Luvme Hair, expressed her excitement about the event, saying, "At Luvme Hair, we believe in the power of choice. Our customers deserve to see, feel, and try on our beautiful wigs before making a decision. The #LUVMEPOPUP event is our way of bringing the Luvme experience directly to our customers, providing a unique opportunity to explore our products and meet our team."

During the 3-day #LUVMEPOPUP event, attendees can expect:

Up to 50% Off Selected Items: Featuring over 50 of Luvme Hair's best selling products such as Ready-to-go Wigs, Glueless Wigs, Undetectable HD Wigs, Limited Design, and more. Free 1-on-1 Styling Sessions: Expert hairstylists will be on-site, offering complimentary styling services for Luvme Hair units, ensuring that attendees leave with the perfect look Over 3,000 Gifts Await Attendees: Big surprises are ready for attendees to claim Giveaways: Including cash prizes, products, hoodies, and more.

Event Details:

Dates: November 11th - November 13th, 2023

November 11th - November 13th, 2023 Address: 119 N 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11249

119 N 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11249 Event Hours: 12 PM EST - 6 PM EST

For more NYC pop-up store information and to stay up-to-date with Luvme Hair events and experiences, please visit the Luvme Hair website and follow us on Instagram and TikTok.

About Luvme Hair

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair industry, known for its high-quality human hair, glueless wigs, ready-to-go wigs, hair extensions, and wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally. For more information about Luvme Hair and its products, please visit their official website at shop.luvmehair.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Michelle Lu

Email: Send Email

Organization: Luvme Hair

Website: https://shop.luvmehair.com



Release ID: 89112707

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.