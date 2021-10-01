The Luxury Bank Raises $10 Million for the Luxury Ecosystem From Dubai's ICICB Group, Giving a Boost to the Development of Luxandia

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The $10 million raised will be leveraged across The Luxury Ecosystem's various projects, including The Luxury Bank, The Luxury Foundation, a cryptocurrency PoS system, offline cryptocurrency exchanges, an NFT marketplace, a job portal, and a news magazine. The funds will also be used to complete The Luxury's much-anticipated Luxandia, a metaverse platform similar to Second Life and Decentraland, which is dedicated to serving the luxury industry.

"This investment from ICICB Group is proof that The Luxury is delivering the ecosystem that the luxury industry's needs. We are confident that the launch of the Luxandia metaverse platform will garner huge public interest and have a significant impact on the luxury industry," said Catalin Dascalu, The Luxury's CEO.

"Currently, everything is on schedule or running ahead of schedule. We calculate that by mid-2022, our teams will deliver the final version of all ongoing projects in The Luxury Ecosystem."

While the luxury industry took a 23% hit during the heights of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, that same year also saw a global 2.5% growth in the number of HNWIs (High Net Worth Individuals) and UHNWIs (Ultra High Net Worth Individuals) - many of whom are Millennials and Generation Z, groups who seek investment pieces and unique experiences both online and offline.

The development of the Luxandia metaverse is focused on bringing real-world luxury into a virtual reality space of affluence that creates luxury shopping and experiences for individuals. Luxandia will feature a 3D luxury shopping mall, NFT auction houses, and even a virtual 3D cinema, with The Luxury promising many more experiences to come as the metaverse is built out.

As a first in the luxury industry, the Luxandia metaverse will lead the industry into the 21st century; a shopper may browse luxury brand clothing in a 3D mall, then try on and purchase an NFT-certified authentic outfit before heading to see the latest blockbuster in the virtual 3D cinema - all without ever leaving their home.

At the same time, businesses that join Luxandia will benefit from having a presence - not just through retail sales but also through gaining access to Big Data and AI that allows them to better project future trends and changes as well as better understanding their perfect customers' motivations and desires.

With Luxandia paving the way for a new virtual space that benefits both business and customer through a mix of modern technology and traditional luxury, investment firms like ICICB Group are betting on Luxandia as a model for a new path forward for the luxury industry. This new, revolutionary path may be more than just a luxury metaverse - but a space where businesses can create incredible virtual store experiences to rival those of their flagships, all while sidestepping the mobility restrictions that came with coronavirus.

"We have gained amazing proprietary knowledge and insight into the current progress and future evolution of The Luxury Ecosystem," said Airton Arruda, Chairman of the ICICB Group. "We believe that The Luxury will be one of the leading ecosystems in the $224 billion luxury industry due to its functionality and diversification, as well as the strength of the ongoing Luxandia metaverse development."

ICICB Group's funding is a significant step in the development of Luxandia, marking the interest of investment management firms in this emergent sector of the luxury industry. With the metaverse able to deliver key benefits to both industry businesses and their customers, interest in the project is already sky-high just months before launch.

Development of the Luxandia metaverse currently stands at 50%, with the metaverse's full launch scheduled for Spring 2022. For more information about The Luxury Ecosystem and its various projects, please visit https://theluxurybank.com. For all general and media inquiries, please contact Aiham Saleh at +44 330 808 6781 or email pr@theluxurybank.com.

About The Luxury

The Luxury, founded in 2014, is a global concierge group that provides a luxury lifestyle management service for its clients via its network of six offices around the world. In addition to its concierge services, The Luxury brand also includes an influencer talent agency, retail, Luxandia, The Luxury Academy, The Luxury Bank, and The Luxury Foundation. For more information about the company and its services, please visit The Luxury's website.

About ICICB Group

ICICB group is a UAE based financial services company founded in 2019. With a home base set in Dubai and a vast network of more than 114 branches and offices located in 26 countries, the group has achieved great success in its mission of helping the world understand and adapt to the monumental changes underway as a result of the ongoing digital transformation.

Despite the turbulent markets, ICICB group has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing multinational investment holding companies, posting a profit of $800 million in 2020. The value of the ICICB ecosystem has now surpassed $2.6 billion USD, and the asset management holding company currently has $10 billion USD in assets under management.







