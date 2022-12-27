The Luxury Car Hire Club Launches Its Prestige Car Rental Service in Marbella

The Luxury Car Hire Club, with offices based within the exclusive Westin Hotel Resort, have launched their supercar rental service covering Marbella, Malaga Airport and surrounding areas.

With an extensive range of some of the most exclusive prestige and exotic car brands in stock, such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Maserati, Porsche, Aston Martin, Jaguar, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Range Rover, and Jeep, The Luxury Car Hire Club has a car for every need.

Clients can visit their brand-new offices and showroom located within the Westin Hotel Resort & Golf in La Quinta, Marbella. Alternatively, reservations can be made online at the company’s website: www.theluxurycarhireclub.com.

Cars can be collected and returned to the company´s offices, the client’s hotel, or private residences. The company also has its own exclusive collection and return area within Malaga Airport, reducing any wait time to a minimum for people arriving or departing from the airport.

The Luxury Car Hire Club works directly with a number of the most select hotels in the area and is the preferred provider for both the Marbella Club Hotel and the Puente Romano, two of the most exclusive hotels in Spain.

The team is headed by Carlo Mason, a long-term resident of Marbella and industry professional, who brings over 18 years of experience in the high-end car rental business.

Having worked with high-net-worth individuals for many years, Mason is fully aware that personal service, as well as client confidentially, are of paramount importance, and the company works closely with each client to ensure that their requirements are met, including offering 24/7 service.

As Mason explains: “We feel that one of our strengths is our level of personal service combined with our local knowledge. We are able to assist clients regarding even the smallest of details regarding the car they are looking to hire as well as local recommendations about Marbella. We also add special touches to our rentals; for example, if a car is rented for a number of days, we will collect the car at your hotel or residence, valet clean it, and return it to you spotless. In fact, we are very proud that a major part of our business comes from repeat customers and referrals.”

The company has complete control over its stock of cars so that clients can be confident that the very car they have ordered, down to its colour, will be the same as the one delivered. Furthermore, with its own in-house workshop, the company can ensure that cars are delivered to the client in immaculate condition.

Aside from their traditional rental car service, The Luxury Car Hire Club also offers special packages; for example, their group packages allow you to tour Andalucía with a group of other exotic car aficionados, staying over at specially selected boutique hotels and retreats.

For couples, a fabulous package is the Ferrari Two Day Tour. The package includes two days of touring in a beautiful red Ferrari California T Cabriolet with two nights in specially selected hotels, a flamenco show, and a visit to a famous Roman ruin. Of course, tailor-made packages are also available on request.

The company complements its range of supercars with a yacht charter service and currently has four luxury yachts available: 39 ft, 48 ft, 58 ft, and 76 ft.

For more information regarding hiring a luxury, exotic, or supercar car in Marbella, its surrounding area, or directly from Malaga Airport, The Luxury Car Hire Club can be contacted by telephone at +34 951 77 55 10, email at info@theluxurycarhireclub.com, or you can view their selection of cars on their website: www.theluxurycarhireclub.com.

Clients are also welcome to visit their offices and showroom at La Quinta Golf and Country Club Marbella, C. Cristobal Colón 1, Oficina 2, 29678 Benahavis, Malaga, Spain.

