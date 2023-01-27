Luxury Made To Order Goodyear Welt Saddle Shoe Line Released By Robert August

Chicago-based luxury shoemaker, Robert August, has released a new collection of made to order men’s saddle shoes.

Robert August’s new saddles shoes are handmade in their boutique artisan workshop in Almansa, Spain, a town with a legacy of shoemaking dating back to the early 18th century. As such, Robert August can guarantee their shoppers that all of their new saddle shoes will be made to the highest standard of craftsmanship and using high-quality materials.

More information is available at https://augustapparel.com/product-category/mens/mens-dress-shoes/saddle-shoes

Robert August has designed and released their new men’s saddle shoes as the flagship model in their upcoming Spring 2023 season. With winter now almost two-thirds over, the brand knows many men are looking to update their wardrobe for the coming spring months.

Robert August has decided that the timeless, elegant yet playfully youthful saddle shoe is their shoe of the season. As such, their new collection is available in warm and spring-appropriate hues like brown, burgundy, cognac and navy blue.

Because all of their new saddle shoes are made to order, shoppers can also customize the colors and finish of their preferred shoe, with a softly two-toned artisan hand patina look available.

One popular new pair from Robert August's Spring 2023 collection is their The Lincoln Ave. Saddle Shoe No. 8011. This classic yet unique pair features a golden sand luxe suede upper with a warm terracotta red full grain leather saddle and a versatile heeled rubber sole in a shade called brick.

Shoppers can opt to purchase this new design as is, or further customize it when they order.

Robert August’s new saddle shoes will all be handmade from the finest Spanish and Italian leathers, and accented with hand-spun French fabrics. They will also be made using the Goodyear welt method. Therefore, offering greater form-fitting comfort and durability.

Robert August can make their new saddle shoes in all men’s sizes, including from a US 5 to 17 in length and in a D, EE or EEE width.

Robert August states: “The Lincoln Ave. Saddle Shoes are the perfect way to add a touch of style to any outfit. Their distinct two-color look is a timeless classic that looks great with both casual and formal styles. Part of our Iconic Chicago Collection, these versatile shoes get their name from the saddle-shaped piece that goes across the lace area.”

