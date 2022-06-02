LUXURY TALL SHIP ROYAL ALBATROSS WINS SINGAPORE TOURISM AWARD'S OUTSTANDING ATTRACTION EXPERIENCE

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's only luxury Tall Ship has won Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) Outstanding Attraction Experience award. Tall Ship Adventures Pte Ltd., the owner and operator of the Royal Albatross was presented with the award by STB Chairman Mr. Chaly Mah Chee Kheong at the ceremony hosted at the Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore last Tuesday, 24thMay 2022.

The win adds to the multiple accolades that Royal Albatross had won, including the prestigious World Luxury Travel Award in 2021 and TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Top 10% of Global Attractions Worldwide since 2020. The Singapore Tourism Awards is an annual event that recognizes five distinct categories of Experience Excellence (Leisure/MICE), Enterprise Excellence, Customer Service, Special Recognition and Top Awards. The event was graced by Mr. Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth.

Tall Ship Royal Albatross is the only luxury 4-masted 22-sail Barquentine tall ship in Asia and has hosted royalty, and celebrities including Princess Anne. Being a star in her own right, the ship was featured in the 2008 Movie, the Dark Knight.

Pete Pela, Founder and CEO of Tall Ship Adventures said, "We are humbled and honored that the Royal Albatross is being awarded Outstanding Attraction Experience at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2022. These awards are the highest accolade in the Singapore Tourism Industry and recognizes attractions that have won the hearts of visitors and emerged as local landmarks for Singaporeans. Thank you to all our stakeholders for the dedication and hard work supporting us. Such recognition is truly inspiring and will motivate us to take our culinary and sailing experience to the next level."



Tall Ship Royal Albatross was granted the award for producing exciting tourism driven programming to help grow the consumer experience via technology upgrading and implementation of the region's first dog cruise which allows for a luxury dining experience even for dogs. Royal Albatross has expanded their offerings to include a breakfast cruise and a Sunday lunch cruise to diversify from their existing popular Sunset & City Lights Dinner Cruise which are usually booked out a month in advance. To celebrate the award, Royal Albatross has curated new 4 and 7 course menus available from 3rdJune 2022.





ABOUT ROYAL ALBATROSS

Tall Ship Adventures Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based company dedicated to delivering world-class experiences on-board its luxury tall ship Royal Albatross. The Royal Albatross has emerged as a premium and a unique venue / attraction for organising corporate or private events. The Royal Albatross also offers a new lifestyle destination for all Singaporeans and visitors through its public sailings - Breakfast Cruise, Sunday Lunch Sail, Sunset Sail and City Lights dinner cruises and occasional themed events. The Royal Albatross can be seen berthed adjacent to Sea Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa.

