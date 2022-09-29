The Luxury Train Travel Company To Roll Out New Tours In Southern Africa, India & East Europe

Expect exciting and pioneering routes from the luxury train tour operator as the world continues to emerge from the pandemic.

The Luxury Train Travel Company will expand its operations, rolling out new Southern Africa tours and India. The company will also increase its range of East European trips.

“As we move through 2022, we will continue to expand what we offer in Southern Africa and Europe. There are some really exciting and pioneering new routes we now offer including Angola to Dar es Salaam on the wonderful Rovos Rail trains” Christian Stanley, the founder of The Luxury Train Travel Company shared.

Increase In Demand For Luxury Train Holidays

The Luxury Train Travel Company’s new tours are in response to an expected increase in demand for longer duration luxury train holidays, as people are now being allowed to go out of their homes and more destinations are starting to reopen to tourists. The company reminds clients the importance to book for a trip as far in advance as possible, as pent-up demand continues to fill luxury train cabins.

In particular, the Venice to Istanbul trip on the Danube Express is proving to be very popular. “Rightly so as it links two of the great cities of Europe and the Orient,” Christian Stanley remarked.

Aside from visiting Venice and Istanbul, the trip covers a lot of ground in between to places that would ordinarily not be visited, apart from the usual views of the elegant by-gone era, you would be able to go into exclusive excursions. The 11-night/12-day trip starts on Venice, passing by Trieste, Lake Bled, Lljubljana, Zagreb, Sarajevo, Mostar, Belgrade, Skopje, Thessaloniki, Sofia and Plovdiv, before ending in Istanbul.

European tours continue to be the centre of the Luxury Train world, with its extensive rail network linking globally known cities and scenic spots. The Luxury Train Travel Company also has long experience offering luxury train tours, particularly in the more challenging parts of the world such as Central Asia.

Expect More Improvements from The Luxury Train Travel Company

The Luxury Train Travel Company takes great pride in the services it offers its clients, while remaining an independent, family-owned business. “We never stop trying to improve our services,” Christian Stanley added.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and its almost blanket disruption of travel keeping up with the changes to trips, additional dates to cope with demand, some trips being changed and many in demand trips being sold out long in advance has been a challenge. Our partners have responded to this admirably, allowing us to chart a course through these changes,” Christian Stanley said.

For more information, visit https://theluxurytraintravelcompany.com/

