Luxury vinyl plank flooring grows in popularity, and this free guide helps homeowners do their product research

—

Luxury vinyl plank flooring has become a popular choice for home renovations and new home building projects. It’s durable, waterproof, and can mimic the look of natural hardwood floors. Unlike hardwood flooring, though, luxury vinyl plank flooring is low-maintenance and more affordable.

“We see more homeowners come in to look at luxury vinyl plank flooring. They’re attracted to their durability, aesthetics, and the style they can achieve without the higher price tag,” said Eric Edwards of Siena Flooring Company in Calgary. “However, the word luxury is used to describe most vinyl plank flooring, which can be misleading as some are higher quality than others. We are here to educate our customers.”

Siena Flooring has provided a short product guide to help homeowners research and find the best luxury vinyl plank flooring. Canada products include Armstrong Flooring, Mohawk, Shaw Flooring, Primco, Twelve Oaks, and Magna Hardwood Floors.

Their free guide: Canada’s Best Vinyl Plank Flooring shares product features, pros and considerations for each of those leading flooring brands.

When choosing the best luxury vinyl plank flooring, there are several things to consider. For example, the best vinyl plank flooring products will have impact resistance, UV protection, and authentic wood grain finishing. In addition, some products use an adhesive for installation while others click and lock together. Prices for luxury vinyl plank flooring also vary, so finding one that fits in your budget is key.

“The first step in choosing flooring is to do your research, and then come down to our showroom and speak with our design team. We can explain the pros and cons of each product, discuss your needs, and help you find the best luxury vinyl plank flooring for your budget, style-taste, and lifestyle,” said Edwards.

Siena Flooring and Design Centre in Calgary has 65 years of experience in the flooring industry. They offer an in-house design team and personalized service. Their expertise, quality products, and professional installations will ensure your vision comes to life. Siena Flooring provides a range of flooring services and products, including luxury vinyl plank and tile, tile flooring, laminate, hardwood, and carpet flooring.

Contact Info:

Name: Eric Edwards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Siena Flooring Inc

Website: https://www.sienaflooring.com/



Release ID: 89074254

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.