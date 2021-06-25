Lynk Pharmaceuticals Announced Clinical Approval in China of Its New Class I Drug LNK01003

HANGZHOU, China, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Lynk Pharmaceuticals"), an innovative drug development company, announced today that its new Class I innovative drug LNK01003, has been approved by National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for clinical trials of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

LNK01003 is a kinase inhibitor targeting the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. In preclinical studies, LNK01003 demonstrated advantages of low systemic exposure and high intestinal exposure, thus eliminating potential toxicity due to a broad suppression of the immune system, and making it a differentiated drug candidate with potentially better efficacy and safety.

"LNK01003 is the third drug candidate developed and approved for clinical studies by the company to date, demonstrating Lynk's excellent capability and power of execution," said Dr. Zhao-Kui (ZK) Wan, founder and CEO of Lynk Pharmaceuticals, "We will look for every possibility to accelerate the clinical development of LNK01003, and we are looking forward to its clinical performance and hope to bring a better and differentiated treatment to patients as soon as possible."

About Lynk Pharmaceuticals:

Founded in 2018, Lynk Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer, as well as immune and inflammatory diseases. Lynk Pharmaceuticals was founded by senior drug R&D experts and executives from Pfizer, Merck and Johnson & Johnson. Driven by a higher goal, Lynk Pharmaceuticals aims to be a market leader to address unmet medical demands by the development of innovative therapies. To date, Lynk Pharmaceuticals has independently developed a number of Class I clinical innovative drugs, and has successfully transformed into a clinical stage company. For more information about Lynk Pharmaceuticals, please visit: https://www.lynkpharma.com.

