Lytx Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Leadership in the Video Safety Solutions Market with Its Driver-centric Products

The company's platform delivers life-saving experiences for clients while enabling them to drive revenue and boost efficiencies based on powerful automations and data insights.

SAN ANTONIO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the North American video safety solutions industry, and based on its findings, recognizes Lytx® with the 2022 North American Video Safety Solutions Company of the Year Award. The company develops products and experiences for its clients that enable them to save lives, drive revenues, and boost efficiencies.

Lytx's robust platform and data analytics tools capture and analyze more than 185 billion miles of driving data points. The company is a precursor to other video telematics vendors in pioneering in-vehicle cameras and video telematics for commercial vehicle fleets. It is one of the first companies to research and develop a line of video telematics products, a market previously largely untapped. Lytx understands that the market demands robust, all-in-one fleet management platform with a simple yet powerful user interface.

Global Reach

Recently, Lytx has expanded its global indirect business to leverage its Surfsight™ video telematics solutions, growing Lytx's network of more than 88 strategic partners and resellers across the world.

"Lytx touches the lives of more than 1.6 million drivers across more than 55 countries globally, enabling them to learn and become better and safer drivers on the road," said Krishna Chaithanya Bathala, Frost & Sullivan program manager of the connected fleet group.

Open Platform Approach

Lytx ushers customers and strategic partners into a new, advanced era for video telematics and fleet management systems as the industry moves toward open platforms and APIs that allow customers to integrate evolving technologies easily. The marketplace and technology leader cracked the crucial code that today's fleets seek in vendors to fulfill their end-to-end functions and improve operational efficiencies, with an all-in-one user interface to unify data and insights representation.

Leading Innovation

Lytx attributes its continual technology breakthroughs to a relentless focus on client needs and R&D vision. The company allows clients and strategic partners an easy way to access open, scalable, and customizable all-in-one telematics solutions. It efficiently aids drivers to travel more safely on the roads using powerful data-based insights that guide their decision-making, directly influencing driving quality and saving lives using machine vision and artificial intelligence (AI).

Customer Focus

Lytx's leadership is underscored by its ability to understand the bigger market picture concerning customer preferences and target audience challenges and requirements. Lytx's machine vision and AI technologies recognize and capture critical events, such as rolling stops, lane drifting, distraction, and unsafe following distances. Lytx was the first video telematics company to employ machine vision and AI in its data analytics platform to analyze video footage, propelling it to a market leadership position in delivering prioritized insights that help fleets drive more safely and efficiently. Its new range of driver-centric solutions includes:

A dedicated Lytx Driver App, offering optimized mobile experiences for drivers on the go with added features like ELD compliance, self-coaching, and performance metrics

Lytx's Safety Suite, providing real-time alerts, allowing drivers to watch their own driving videos to review their performance, sending push notifications, and reporting directly to the fleet manager

Lytx Lab, an initiative to accelerate innovation by collaborating with customers to continuously develop, test, and refine new product concepts

Lytx Camera, an ongoing Lytx Lab project, providing access to a network of mobile, road-facing cameras to view near real-time road, weather, and traffic conditions

Route Risk, which adds a layer of expanded risk insights, and Parking, which surfaces data on unsafe vehicle parking

"Lytx is an unparalleled innovator and relentless leader driven by a passion to improve road safety and create a world where no commercial driver is ever the cause of a collision," explained Bathala. For its strong overall performance, Lytx earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Company of the Year Award in the North American video safety solutions industry.

About Lytx