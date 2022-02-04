M1 Celebrates Individual Passions by Collaborating with 3 Filmmakers for ‘That One Show’

M1 makes its mark as the leading telecommunications service provider in Singapore by shining light on people's passion. Aiming to give individuals a platform to share the things they are fervent about, M1 hosted 'That One Show' on December 21, 2021, in collaboration with 3 extraordinary filmmakers. Having lasted for approximately 45 minutes, the live online event featured 3 short films in celebration of humanity, stories, people, and love. Now available for viewing on M1's YouTube Channel, viewers can enjoy the Christmas Tale masterpieces for a dose of holiday nostalgia.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 February 2022 - Back by popular demand, M1 Limited hosted 'That One Show', where lucky winners swept up prizes worth over S$3000. Making Christmas even more special, the leading digital services provider teamed up with award-winning filmmakers for the one-day online event. In addition to shining light on the capabilities of iPhone 13 Pro Max with the help of these filmmakers, viewers revelled in musical performances by Singapore's very own classic vintage vocalist and songwriter Miss Lou , took part in games, and more! Viewers who missed the online Christmas special can now view all 3 Christmas Tales with a local twist online to relive the holiday excitement.









Fulfilling the Brand Promise of Celebrating Individuality

Early in 2021, M1 launched the 'BE' campaign celebrating each individual's distinctiveness. Further highlighting M1's belief in celebrating each person's best, unique, authentic self is 'That One Show'. Tagged with the catchphrase "Follow your passion, my friends," the live show featured Christmas tales seen through the lens of 3 renowned filmmakers who have followed their passions – Alvin Lee, Jun Chong, and Royston Tan. All captured on iPhone 13 Pro Max , each 1-minute film encapsulated their passion for filmmaking while demonstrating the power of iPhone 13 Pro Max in making movies given its advanced camera features and technologies such as Cinematic mode, Low Light video and Macro video. Viewers can now immerse themselves in all 3 masterpieces - Christmas is Togetherness , MrRight91 , and A Hot Mess .

Relive the Best of 'That One Show'

Missed the December edition of 'That One Show'? Stream all the short films online today on M1's YouTube channel ! Having garnered more than 1.5 million views as of date, see all the best captures made with iPhone 13 Pro Max. Get your hands on the latest iPhone 13 line-up and make it your new superpower. Head in-store or online today for more information on pricing and Bespoke plans!





About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore's first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line and fibre offerings, to over two million customers.





Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore's two nationwide 5G standalone network license, first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).





M1's mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore's telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit www.m1.com.sg .

