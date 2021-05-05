maaiiconnect launches FREE 60-day Pass of maaiiconnect BUSINESS

Giving businesses unparalleled access to its most popular omnichannel plan

HONG KONG, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- maaiiconnect, a leading customer engagement platform, launches an exciting free 60-day pass of its most popular omnichannel solution, maaiiconnect BUSINESS. This limited time offer aims to empower businesses with the world's most popular conversational platforms: WhatsApp Business, Facebook Messenger, and WeChat Official Account, to supercharge sales, increase customer satisfaction rates, and build loyalty. With a total value of US$1,780, the promotion will last until 31 May 2021. No hidden costs or usage fees.

maaiiconnect is the only customer engagement platform that centralises all telecom and data communications channels into a single interface. It empowers businesses to communicate with their customers whenever and however they choose, providing a full omnichannel history of customer interactions, with intelligent customer identity, and CRM integration.

The 60-day pass of maaiiconnect BUSINESS provides an intelligent, scalable and unified platform to attract, convert and retain customers globally. The pass includes 10 staff licences for team collaboration and customer engagement covering:

WhatsApp Business

Facebook Messenger

WeChat Official Account

Web widget for live chat, web calls, video conferencing

multimedia capabilities: video demo, file sharing, screen sharing

Throughout the campaign period, businesses who take advantage of the free maaiiconnect BUSINESS pass can get a free WhatsApp Business account backed by maaiiconnect's official partner. maaiiconnect's teams of experts will provide 24/7 support for account setup, questions, and technical queries.

In light of the rise of conversational commerce, more customers are making direct communications and purchases over social media platforms. Conversational commerce has reshaped the customer journey and how businesses market and sell their products and services. Companies which adopt an omnichannel customer journey achieve 91% customer retention y-o-y [i], and a 9.5% increase in annual revenue y-o-y [ii]. A complete omnichannel approach helps shorten selling cycles, increase customer satisfaction rates, boost conversions, and eventually win customer loyalty.

Seeing relationships between businesses and customers continue to evolve as technology advances and customer expectations rise, maaiiconnect has specifically designed this 60-day pass to supercharge businesses with an omnichannel approach, allowing customers to decide their preferred communication channels to receive consistent customer experience. Companies can have a holistic view of the customer journey under one dashboard that is backed by world-leading standards in data encryption, compliance, backup, and authentication.

A High Performer on renowned peer review platform, G2 Crowd, maaiiconnect users have consistently rated maaiiconnect as one of the top performing customer engagement software.

"We've been using maaiiconnect to interact with our clients due to how user friendly it is. The software assures stability and reliability in terms of offering all the features that are promised. Not having to generate reports manually is one of the best benefits of maaiiconnect as it does it for you automatically. maaiiconnect is portable and can be used on mobile devices. They have a fantastic and competent support team with a strong social media presence to respond to your queries as quickly as possible." – Matthew T., maaiiconnect customer review

For more information about this campaign, please visit here or get started now for your free 60-day maaiiconnect BUSINESS account.

About maaiiconnect

maaiiconnect is the only cloud-based platform that brings digital and telecom communications together to help businesses deliver seamless customer experiences and effective customer service. It simplifies conversations across all channels by combining WhatsApp, WeChat, Facebook Messenger, SMS, Virtual Numbers, Video Conferencing, and a Web Communications Widget for Live Chat and Web Calls in one helpdesk interface. Central to maaiiconnect's promise is its globally distributed network and infrastructure backed by a 99.95% SLA and international security standards.

maaiiconnect makes customer engagement simple. Learn more at www.maaiiconnect.com

