The Macallan Debuts the Macallan Experience in Shanghai, the Brand's Largest Consumer Engagement Experience Ever

The Macallan Experience marks a milestone this December as it launches The Macallan Experience showcase in Shanghai ; the largest ever showcase of its kind for the brand in the world.

Sitting on a 4,000 square meter exhibition space at the Museum of Contemporary Art Shanghai (MoCA), visitors will immerse themselves in the rich heritage and history of The Macallan and discover inspiring stories of the brand through an immersive and sensorial experience.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macallan Experience, Shanghai -- the largest consumer engagement experience yet for the brand -- opened to the public on December 3, 2021, at the Museum of Contemporary Art Shanghai (MoCA Shanghai). Running till January 16, 2022, The Macallan Experience is an immersive and artistic exhibition exploring the origin and vision of this renowned single malt whisky brand.



The Macallan Experience Shanghai - Giant Oak Tree

This timely initiative from The Macallan, a brand under Edrington, rides on the rising appeal for premium whiskies among the new generation in APAC. With its largest The Macallan Experience exhibit launched in Shanghai, the brand is ready to tease the Chinese palate with their range of prestigious and exquisite whisky collections.

Francois Saurel, Regional Managing Director for Edrington Asia Pacific, said "We are blessed by the never-ending enthusiasm for The Macallan that the Chinese Consumers have shown over the years. And we felt the time had come to bring them the best of our brand.

By hosting at the core of Shanghai, the brand's largest ever consumer engagement experience event, we want to offer the Chinese consumers the greatest ever opportunity to discover our unique and rich legacy, the exceptionalism of our brand, and to explore some of our most amazing collaborations and whisky expressions.

With The Macallan Experience – Shanghai, we want to recognize and celebrate the essentiality of China for our brand in Asia Pacific and beyond. And we aim at building deeper connections and affinity with our Chinese consumers and audience."

Coral Gill, Regional Marketing Director for Edrington Asia Pacific, said "As the biggest event of its kind ever, The Macallan Experience presents a state-of-the-art opportunity to discover the legacy, history and traditions of the brand, which not only include an incomparable approach to the outstanding quality and craftsmanship, but a leading commitment to sustainability."

The Macallan collaborated with Chinese Art Curator, Bao Dong, and three other acclaimed Chinese Contemporary Artists to take visitors on a journey through the brand's history and into the future across three designated exhibition areas. The different exhibition areas depict the origins of The Macallan, showcases The Macallan Brand Value and DNA, along with The Macallan's outlook on Sustainability.

Anchored at the heart of the brand is the effort to strive towards a more sustainable future.

Making its China debut at The Macallan Experience (Shanghai), The Harmony Collection represents the brand's commitment towards sustainability. In collaboration with world-renowned pastry chef, Jordi Roca, The Harmony Collection is encased in recyclable and biodegradable packaging, made using natural by-products from the chocolate-making process.

The Macallan Experience, Shanghai

Visitors to The Macallan Experience (Shanghai) will be greeted by the massive forest photography installation on the exterior of MoCA executed by Ji Zhou, Photographic Installation Artist. The exterior forestry photography installation is a tribute to the Speyside scenery where The Macallan Distillery is located.

Entering the 4,000 square meter exhibit space of MoCA, visitors will experience The Macallan's tribute to nature, culture, and heritage with incomparable quality. The journey begins as you walk through the River Spey, making your way through the vast barley field that leads to the legendary oak forest. This is not just a tour through The Macallan's history, but a journey through the brand's continued commitment to sustainability and uncompromised excellence.

Contemporary Artist, Professor Chen Qi, had reimagined the River Spey to bring about an immersive sensorial environment, brought to life by audio-visual digital work.

Moving up the sweeping ramp that leads to the second level of MoCA, visitors will uncover the full collection of The Macallan Fine & Rare. This is the first time in the brand's history that the full collection of 57 bottles of Fine & Rare whisky is present at a single location.

Greeting the visitors at the end of the ramp, visitors will find the iconic The Macallan's spiritual home, Easter Elchies House, manifested through the interpretation of Sculptor & Artist – Cai Lei.

Continuing onto the second level, visitors can explore a number of rare and limited-edition expressions as they transport themselves in time through the eyes of the legendary brand, experiencing the craftsmanship and artistic collaborations behind each bottle.

Concluding the immerse experience on the third level of The Macallan Experience, visitors have the opportunity to savor The Macallan single malt whiskies to further discover the details of the brand's creations and experience how The Macallan's respect for nature finds its way into each drop of whisky.

A stellar line of celebrities, industry partners, social personnel graced the opening of The Macallan Experience (Shanghai) on December 2, 2021.

The Macallan Experience runs from December 3, 2021, to January 16, 2022, at MoCA Shanghai.

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary single malt whiskies. Their outstanding quality and distinctive character reveal the uncompromised excellence pursued by The Macallan since it was established by Alexander Reid, on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland.

In 2018, The Macallan opened a new chapter in its history with the launch of its award-winning Speyside distillery. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects to promote sustainability, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills. It stands nearby Easter Elchies House, the Highland Manor built in 1700 which is The Macallan's spiritual home and remains the heartbeat of The Macallan's beautiful 485-acre Estate.