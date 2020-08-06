Macquarie Telecom Selects Juniper Networks to Power Nationwide Network Refresh By pairing a “SoUnTelco” attitude with an innovative Juniper networking backbone, Macquarie Telecom seeks to disrupt the status quo by transforming the service experience GlobeNewswire August 05, 2020

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Macquarie Telecom (part of the Macquarie Telecom Group ASX: MAQ), has selected Juniper Networks for the refresh of its nationwide network from the core to the edge, and to power its continued growth through its ‘customer-first’ attitude across telecom, data center and cloud services.

Since its inception, Macquarie Telecom has always sought to disrupt the status quo of the traditional telco industry. With a specific focus on the underserved corporations across Australia’s mid-to-large Enterprise and Government customers, Macquarie Telecom has seen tremendous growth due to the industry’s appreciation of its highly-differentiated and innovative customer experience.

Macquarie Telecom has seen strong recognition from its customers, with its Net Promoter Score (a measure of customer satisfaction) the highest in Australia1, far outpacing traditional industry competitors.

For Macquarie Telecom, inflexible telecom terms, long lead times and indifferent customer service are old business practices untenable in today’s fast-moving digital world. However, the ability to provide those differentiated levels of experience requires a high-performing networking infrastructure from which to launch services.

As such, Macquarie Telecom partnered with Juniper Networks to power its nationwide refresh and to introduce agile, automated and AI-driven innovation across its network.

Across a variety of core, aggregation and edge functions within Macquarie Telecom’s network sit the MX10003, MX480 and MX204 Universal Routing Platforms

Segment routing is utilized to route traffic across Macquarie Telecom’s national product network, the first by an Australian Juniper Networks customer on the MX10K platform

The open frameworks, APIs and toolkits available across Juniper’s networking and security solutions are leveraged by Macquarie Telecom to facilitate increased network reliability while simplifying automation

Junos ® OS as a common operating system delivers the reliability, security, flexibility, and consistency required by Macquarie Telecom to manage its voice, data, data center and cloud services

Macquarie Telecom continues to explore ways to leverage the Juniper platform to deliver innovative and exceptional customer-centric services for its in-demand services, including through an ongoing focus on increasing automation across its network operations

Supporting Quotes:“Macquarie Telecom is not like other telcos. When other telcos run left, we run to the right. As our company grows, we cannot continue to scale solely by hiring more people. It is vital that we automate our delivery and assurance remediation capabilities. Juniper Networks is proactively partnering with our business, which has not only completely changed the dimension of our relationship, but has also enabled Macquarie Telecom to scale up our networks as part of our long-term growth, especially crucial in light of the continued growth in demand for our services from across Australia businesses.”

- Luke Clifton, Group Executive, Macquarie Telecom Group

“For over twenty years, both companies have built our respective businesses by being disruptors that offer our customers innovation, differentiation and value. Juniper is delighted to be able to help grow Macquarie Telecom’s business further through this network refresh which includes a next-generation segment routing deployment driven by our automation and AI-driven capabilities. Together, we are confident that we can improve time-to-market while increasing the end customer’s experience, all while providing Macquarie Telecom with an ultra-reliable and highly-agile network for years to come.”

- Bruce Bennie, VP & GM, ANZ, Juniper Networks

