Macquarie University Partners with Engageli to Deliver High-Quality, Flexible Learning Environments

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engageli, a virtual learning technology designed to enable superior experiences in higher education, today announced a strategic partnership with Macquarie University, an Australian university and one of the world’s leading academic institutions.



The partnership comes at a time when universities are shifting to remote learning as a result of the Covid-19 Delta variant. Macquarie University International College sought a compelling way to not only interact with students studying remotely offshore, but measure and understand class engagement. After teaching online through traditional video conferencing platforms, the team at Macquarie University International College ultimately chose Engageli, as the platform closely replicates the experience of a traditional face-to-face classroom. Engageli also offers increased flexibility for students and faculty in the midst of uncertainty and rapidly changing health and safety guidelines.

The pilot program with Macquarie University International College is the first in Australia to implement Engageli. The International College will leverage the virtual classroom technology through its pathway college with students at the diploma level from around the globe. Engageli’s unique features, including flexible table seating arrangements — designed to replicate, and even surpass, a traditional classroom — will foster engagement and peer-led learning, ensuring students interact throughout a class. In addition, embedded polling and note-taking, as well as Q&A and chat functions, will further drive quality learning outcomes.

“Engageli will be invaluable as we continue to strive to provide the best learning and teaching experiences for our students,” said Dr. Pamela Humphreys, Director, Macquarie University International College and English Language Centre. “We were drawn to Engageli’s fresh look that closely replicates the classroom experience, along with the built-in polling functionality and the ability for students to add screenshots of what the teacher is displaying to their personal notes. We were also keen to take advantage of the analytics and to be able to leverage this capability to incentivise student engagement.”

Macquarie University International College will use the Engageli platform across a range of classes, including Critical Thinking and Introduction to Engineering. With this partnership, the College will be able to provide students in Australia and studying offshore online around the world with a range of learning environments that adapt to their individual needs — whether in-person or virtual.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to witness how Engageli is helping unlock new models and possibilities of learning for Macquarie University in the midst of the ongoing challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dan Avida, co-founder and CEO of Engageli. “We believe that our continued collaboration with this world-leading university to create flexible learning environments will enhance education as a whole not just now, but in the future.”

Since its inception in 2020, Engageli has accelerated towards its mission to provide superior learning experiences that are engaging, flexible, collaborative, and inclusive. To date, dozens of higher education institutions and tens of thousands of students are using the platform to reimagine the learning experience.

Visit engageli.com to learn more about becoming a university partner.

About Macquarie University International College

The Macquarie University International College offers a seamless entry pathway into undergraduate study for domestic and international students by offering Diploma, Foundation, and Intensive programs which equip students to transition into Macquarie University bachelor courses.

About Macquarie University

Ranked among the top one percent of universities in the world, Macquarie University is considered one of Australia’s best, producing graduates that are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. With a strong tradition of innovation and exploration, we continue to break new ground with research ranked in the top one percent in the world.

Uniquely located in the heart of Australia’s largest high-tech precinct, Macquarie University brings together 40,000 students in one exciting hub of discovery. Over AU$1 billion has recently been invested in our facilities and infrastructure so our students can thrive in learning environments that are inspiring and switched on to the latest digital technologies.

About Engageli

Engageli is advancing the higher education industry globally by improving virtual teaching and learning experiences. Its premiere cloud-based, multimodal digital learning technology creates flexible, inclusive, secure environments optimized for student connections and active learning. Founded in 2020 by Daphne Koller, Co-Founder of Coursera, Dan Avida, and Serge Plotkin, Engageli has raised over $47 million in funding. To learn more, please visit www.engageli.com .