Mad Barn and Equestrian Canada Forge Innovation in Sport Science and Equine Nutrition

Equestrian Canada (EC) is excited to announce their work with Mad Barn, a leading provider of equine nutrition research, education, and products. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing the health and performance of the Canadian Equestrian Team.

Recognizing nutrition's vital role in equine athletes' well-being and success, EC has teamed up with Mad Barn to offer Team Canada’s equestrians access to cutting-edge nutritional solutions tailored to their horses' specific needs.

James Hood, Director of High Performance, expressed his enthusiasm about the program, stating, “This partnership is a remarkable opportunity for our team to improve the performance and well-being of our equine athletes through comprehensive nutritional analysis, training support, and the implementation of heart-rate monitoring for optimized equine fitness.” Mad Barn has already started working with the Eventing National Team Program athletes including those on the A-Squad, B-Squad and also the under-25 development squad.

As part of the program, EC and Mad Barn will collaborate on developing educational resources, including articles, webinars, and seminars, to educate the equestrian community about best practices in equine nutrition. Additionally, Mad Barn will provide special contests and promotions to EC Sport Licence Holders, helping them improve access to premium nutritional solutions.

Hood continued, “Our partnership with Mad Barn underscores EC’s commitment to supporting the health and welfare of horses at all levels of competition. It will give our sport licence holders access to top-quality resources and education to optimize equine performance and overall wellness and longevity."



Mad Barn is renowned for its scientifically formulated equine supplements designed to meet the unique nutritional requirements of horses engaged in various disciplines. With a focus on research, innovation, and quality, Mad Barn has earned the trust of equestrians across Canada and beyond.

Mad Barn’s three key objectives include funding research to better understand how nutrition impacts the health of horses, developing technology and feeding solutions to make it easier for customers to feed their horses what they need, and providing education and support to horse owners and the broader equine community.

"We are thrilled to partner with Equestrian Canada to promote balanced nutrition for equine health and performance," said Scott Cieslar, CEO of Mad Barn. "Through this collaboration, we aim to empower Canadian riders, trainers, and owners with the knowledge and tools they need to ensure the well-being of their horses and unlock the full potential of their equine partners."

Cieslar added, “Mad Barn is a proudly Canadian company, and investing in the future success of the Canadian Equestrian Team is very meaningful for us. We have made this commitment to ensure our national athletes have access to the most advanced and comprehensive support available. We are honoured to be part of their journey to success on the international stage."

Mad Barn’s nutrition services will be crucial as the team prepares for the 2024 Olympics in Paris and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. By tailoring individualized dietary plans for Canada’s national team program horses, the aim is to help them achieve peak physical condition and performance. Additionally, Mad Barn scientists will contribute to improving Canada’s athletes' skills and overall fitness education and knowledge.

The Nutritional Partnership between Equestrian Canada and Mad Barn represents a shared commitment to excellence in equine care and performance. Together, they are poised to make a positive impact on the health and welfare of Canada’s horses, ensuring that every horse receives the nutrition they need to thrive.

For more information about Equestrian Canada please visit equestrian.ca and to learn more about Mad Barn’s nutrition services for Canadian horse owners visit madbarn.ca



