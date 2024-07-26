Mad Barn and University of Guelph Collaborate on Machine Learning Research to Predict Equine Body Condition Scores

—

Mad Barn Inc., a leader in equine nutrition and health, is proud to announce an innovative research partnership with Dr. Dan Tulpan, PhD and Dr. Saeed Shadpour, PhD at the University of Guelph. This pioneering study aims to develop a machine learning model to automate assessment of equine body condition score from photos.

Body condition refers to an assessment of a horse's overall fat accumulation, typically evaluated to determine health and nutritional status. Accurately monitoring a horse’s body condition is important for maintaining optimal health and performance, as well as adjusting a horse’s feeding program. However, traditional methods of assessing body condition score can be subjective and inconsistent.

Research shows that many horse owners underestimate their horse’s body condition, causing potential health risks due to overfeeding and undiagnosed obesity. This project aims to improve the health and well-being of horses by enabling owners to accurately determine their horses' body condition on their own.

A key component of this project is the development of a free phone app to for horse owners to use to assess body condition scores. To achieve this, Mad Barn and the University of Guelph are soliciting 10,000 owner-submitted photos of horses, which will be anonymized and used to train a machine learning scoring system.

The initiative, detailed on the Mad Barn website’s Body Condition Research page, seeks to provide horse owners, veterinarians, and equine professionals with the latest scientific tools for managing equine health. This research will not only enhance the welfare of individual horses but also contribute to the broader field of equine science.

Key Objectives of the Research Initiative:

1. Develop Comprehensive Body Condition Scoring Model: Use artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a model that accurately employs the Henneke Body Condition Scoring System to categorize equine body condition from photos.

2. Educate and Empower Horse Owners: Provide accessible educational resources to help horse owners understand and apply body condition scoring in their daily care routines.

3. Collaborate with Industry Experts: Work with leading veterinarians, nutritionists, and equine scientists to ensure the research is grounded in the latest scientific knowledge and practical experience.

4. Innovate Through Technology: Utilize advanced technologies and methodologies to gather and analyze data, making the research as precise and impactful as possible.

Quote from Mad Barn's Founder:

"At Mad Barn, we are committed to advancing the field of equine nutrition and health through rigorous research and innovation. This body condition research initiative is a testament to our dedication to improving the lives of horses everywhere. By partnering with the University of Guelph and involving the equine community through photo submissions, we believe we can create a valuable tool that will benefit horse owners worldwide," said Scott Cieslar, Founder and CEO of Mad Barn Inc.

