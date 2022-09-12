Mad Meerkat Breaking Limits: The Launch of New NFT Mad Meerkat Burrow on the Polygon Chain

Enter the Polygon Playground of Madness with Mad Meerkat on the 12th of September.

The team at Mad Meerkat has been working hard and is proud to announce the launch of the Polygon Mad Meerkat Collection. Mad Meerkat is an NFT collection that grants holders cross-chain and IRL utility. The first collection was released on the 7th of November 2021 with a genesis collection of 777 meerkats on the Ethereum Chain.



Join the Global Madness and find out more: https://madmeerkat.io/mint



The team is no mere stranger to launching a whole new collection on a different chain. The success of the project has also brought an expansion into the Cronos chain with three collections. Mad Meerkat remains the top NFT Collection on Cronos with Mad Meerkat Burrow (CRO), MM Treehouse, and MM Degens Collections, and over 10 million USD traded across all 3 collections. The click-to-play blockchain game, Mad Meerkat Arena, will also be launched on the Cronos Chain.



The Polygon Chain Mint



The Polygon Mad Meerkat collection boasts about a total size of 13,000 Mad Kats, and most are airdropped for free to existing holders. Polygon is one of the top chains regarding volume and number of holders. This release aims to provide immense exposure to Mad Meerkat NFT to grow the brand further. For existing holders of Mad Meerkat, items will be airdropped to them for free.



To be eligible for the whitelist, interested minters must hold a value of 1000 $MAD and above to be prioritised first. The whitelist mint price is 329 USDC, and the mint date starts on the 12th of September.



The team is also focused on creating a physical community through the Mad Meerkat Global Madness Movement. Over 75 community representatives worldwide host events for people of similar interest to meet. The invites are not only for holders but also open to everyone. Holders of Mad Meerkat NFT will receive extra perks during these events.



Follow them on Twitter or join the burrow in Discord to get more updates on the Polygon Mad Meerkat drop now! There are over 45k followers on Twitter and 17k on Discord, and the numbers are constantly growing.



About Mad Meerkat



Mad Meerkat (MM) is a collection of NFT that grants holders cross-chain and IRL utility. The team have been around since 2021 with their first release on the Ethereum Chain. Each Genesis Mad Meerkat grants holders the absolute ownership of their NFT and entrant to the wholly owned Burrow.



Follow Mad Meerkat Social Links for more updates:



