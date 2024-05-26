Madfinger Games Celebrates the Successful Launch of Gray Zone Warfare and Will Talk Its Development at the Game Access Conference in Brno

—

Madfinger Games, a game development studio from Brno, Czech Republic, proudly announces the success of its newly released PC game, 'Gray Zone Warfare'. A realistic shooter game was one of the top ten most anticipated titles on the Steam platform and sold over 800,000 copies of the base game and 400,000 DLC editions within just two weeks of its release on April 30, 2024.

Being released in early access, the game quickly climbed to the bestsellers chart on Steam, showcasing the strong demand from the gaming community. “The right choice of genre has attracted players from all over the world. In addition, the game has great depth in various design directions, such as ballistics simulation or a complex health system. And there will be many more things to follow during the early access," promises Marek Rabas, co-founder of Madfinger Games.

Developed by a small but dedicated team, 'Gray Zone Warfare' marks Madfinger Games' first major release since selling their mobile games portfolio including Dead Trigger, Unkilled or Shadowgun.

"Achieving such remarkable success in such a short time is a testament to the talent and dedication of our team," said Marek Rabas. "We are thrilled to see 'Gray Zone Warfare' resonate so strongly with players worldwide and look forward for a long-term boosting of the game.”

Game development in the heart of Europe

This success contributes to reputation of Brno region as a thriving centre for game development in Europe. The place is home of other globally recognized studios and their games such as Mafia (Hangar 13), Arma (Bohemia Interactive) or Last Train Home (Ashborne Games). And the city regularly hosts the Game Access Conference for more than 2000 industry professionals and gaming enthusiasts. This year it is being held from May 31 to June 1.

Madfinger Games invites to the event, where the studio will be general partner as well as among the speakers, and provides an opportunity to share insights and meet the developers. “I will delve into the process of creating a 42 square kilometre world in the game in less than three years and explore the core pillars of environment creation, development stages, custom-made Skalla technology, and some optimization techniques,” says the Art Director Vojtech Peterek.

The event will provide an opportunity to celebrate the success of 'Gray Zone Warfare' and others and promote Brno as a region of innovative and successful game development studios. Furthermore, an internationally recognized conference will attract top gamedev personalities, for example the director, producer and designer Warren Spector, creative director Harry Krueger or narrative designer Jill Murray.

