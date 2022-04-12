MagCast Independent Magazine Brand Design – App Store Publication Suite Updated

—

The latest move empowers individuals to create their own magazines through a seamless and easy-to-use process. Each publication can then be published to the iOS App Store and Google Play through an all-in-one solution.

More information can be found at: https://geofff5–media-in-motion.thrivecart.com/magcast-app-membership

Studies show that in the USA alone, there are 220 million magazine readers every year. With its new update, MagCast continues to focus on simplicity and elegance with its platform, so anyone can create a magazine regardless of their experience level.

With MagCast, users can design their own brand with ease and use their own individual icon to stand out on the digital storefront. The publication process is simple, and creators have full control over the revenue earned through iTunes and Google Play.

Thanks to the feature-rich platform, thousands of publishers have found success through MagCast. For those without experience who want additional guidance, the team offers coaching and courses through the MagCast Academy.

MagCast has a team of 100% US-based developers who are always on hand for help and guidance throughout any stage of the process. Premium support is provided through email, live chat, or a searchable knowledge base. For added convenience, the team can host private screen share sessions.

MagCast features over 22 marketing tools to facilitate brand growth and visibility. These include Facebook integration, allowing creators to expand their reach and connect with new readers on the popular social media site. There is also an Instant Audience Program for those wanting to gain traction quickly.

Digital magazines are a growing trend, with numerous apps available for customers to use, and the possibility of multimedia reading experiences. With MagCast, entrepreneurs now have a cost-effective way to tap into this market.

A recent publisher stated: “When we started the planning process for our magazine, we had a lot of questions and wanted several features in one. We went with MagCast hands-down, and I’m so glad we did. My team and I could not be more pleased with the performance and ease of the platform.”

