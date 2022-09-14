SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Pearl Abyss announced today that the new "Fairy" content has arrived in Black Desert Mobile. Special events will run to help Adventurers build relationships with their fairies.



Magical Fairies Arrive in Black Desert Mobile

Fairies are magical creatures who serve as companions in Black Desert Mobile. With the new side story "Fairy", Adventurers can obtain a baby fairy with six traits: cheerful, honest, relaxed, bold, creative, and friendly. Trait points can be raised or lowered through various interactions to shape the personality and appearance of adult fairies.

When fairies transform into adulthood, various features become available. Adventurers can use "Adventure" to obtain rewards after a certain period of time, "Album" to save memories of the fairies' growth and encounters, and "Study" to increase Intellect by studying items gifted to their fairies. Fairies can also spend Intellect to learn a variety of skills.

To commemorate the Fairies update, a number of in-game events will be held. A premium login event will be available until October 10 in which Adventurers can receive special rewards including Black Pearls and a Tier 6 Pet Chest. Until September 26, the Fairy's Adventure board game will offer a Neruda Shen Ancient Secret Chest and an Adventurer's Primal Accessory Chest.

Watch the Fairy trailer here and visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 50 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.