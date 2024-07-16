Magnetawan, ON Dream Cottage: Remote Waterfront Cabin Listing Announced

Real estate broker Mitzy Dadoun has announced a newly listed Waterfront 4-season home for sale near Magnetawan, ON.

—

The new listing details a highly desirable 3 bed, 1 bath property on a private lot near Magnetawan, situated on 1 acre of waterfront property. The home/cottage is, as the broker says, ideal for both those in need of a vacation home or a full-time dwelling, as it is positioned on a year-round road with access to a school bus route and other essentials.

To find out more, visit https://www.cityblast.com/listing/view/3-magnet-road-magnetawan-on

This property features a number of amenities that set it apart from other nearby listings, including a large walkout basement and a substantial elevated balcony off the main living area. The backyard is bordered by a gradual entry beach and boat launch, which then opens out into nearly 7 acres of open water ideal for kayaking and other watercraft.

Magnetawan, where this listing is located, is a hidden gem in Ontario, offering access to pristine boating and hiking opportunities that are likely to lead to wildlife encounters, as showcased in the listing details. The sparse local population coupled with a temperate climate makes the Magnetawan area popular as a laid-back place to vacation or to settle full-time as a member of the community.

The open-concept interior features a spacious living room and dining room combo, including an adjoined kitchen and a sitting room complete with a fireplace. Each bedroom affords the residents privacy, sleeping potentially up to 6 depending on the needs of the occupants and the arrangement of the furniture.

The property’s spacious bathroom has been recently renovated and features modern stylings with a large walk-in shower ideal for those with limited mobility. Likewise, a gently sloping yard and walk-out style basement make getting around easy even for small children and the elderly.

The property also features a detached 2-car garage with additional outdoor parking for 6 vehicles, allowing for large gatherings without the risk of overcrowding the space.

Overall, the interior of the home measures just over 1,300 sq. ft., making this listing the ideal candidate for those looking for a secluded retreat that still offers year-round access and is not too far from basic necessities. The cabin is situated in nature, offering views of Ontario’s world-famous wilderness and opportunities for outdoor activities at all times of the year.

Those interested in touring the property can arrange a showing, hosted by experienced broker Mitzy Dadoun, at the link below.

View more details at https://www.cityblast.com/listing/view/3-magnet-road-magnetawan-on

Contact Info:

Name: Mitzy Dadoiun

Email: Send Email

Organization: Mitzy Dadoun | Broker | RE/MAX Realtron Realty Inc

Address: 7646 Yonge St, Vaughan, Ontario L4J 1V9, Canada

Phone: +1-416-993-2532

Website: https://www.smartseniorsrealty.com/



