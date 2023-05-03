Magnetics® Introduces XFlux® Ultra Cores for Improved Efficiency and Lower Losses

A global supplier of soft magnetic components and materials to the electronics industry, is proud to announce the release of new powder cores.

Magnetics®, a leading world supplier of soft magnetic components and materials to the electronics industry, is proud to announce the release of XFlux® Ultra powder cores for higher power and efficiency in a wide range of applications. XFlux® Ultra cores offer the same high saturation found in standard silicon-iron XFlux while providing a 20% improvement in core loss. Applications include high efficiency uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), high power SMPS, and power factor correction (PFC) for on-board chargers (OBC). This new product expands on Magnetics’ current offerings, including various powder cores, ferrite cores, nanocrystalline cores, amorphous cut cores, tape cores, and bobbin cores.

As a global leader in providing soft magnetic components, Magnetics’ cores are widely used in alternative energy, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), telecommunications, aerospace, military, medical, and other electronics systems. Their high quality products help Magnetics’ customers achieve greater reliability and lower overall costs. To learn more about our XFlux® Ultra powder cores visit: https://www.mag-inc.com/Products/Powder-Cores

"Our customers come to us for the highest quality products available, and this new material ensures that our soft magnetic cores continue to exceed their expectations," said Grace Anewalt, Magnetics’ spokesperson. "We invest heavily in research and development to improve the efficiency of our products, and we are proud of the results that we have achieved with our newest products, including XFlux Ultra, High DC Bias XFlux, High DC Bias Edge, and others."

With this new product, Magnetics has enhanced its lineup to offer greater versatility, reliability, and performance, while adhering to stringent global standards including ROHS, REACH, IATF 16949:2016, ISO 9001:2015, and more. Magnetics’ distributed air gap powder cores, primarily used in power inductor applications, are optimized to provide high resistivity, low hysteresis and eddy current losses, and excellent inductance stability under both AC and DC conditions. Meanwhile, Magnetics’ manganese zinc ferrite cores have low coercivity, low losses at high frequencies, high permeability,and good temperature properties. They are extensively used in switched-mode power supplies (SMPS) and radio frequency (RF) transformers and inductors. Lastly, Magnetics strip wound cores are made from thin strips of high permeability nickel-iron alloys and are key components of complicated electronic circuitry found in high reliability applications including military, aerospace, downhole drilling, and nuclear reactors.

In addition to engineering enhancements, Magnetics has also implemented improvements to its manufacturing processes to enable the production of more consistent and reliable products. These enhancements will allow Magnetics to maintain its position as a provider of the highest-quality products on the market that meet the stringent electrical, dimensional, and visual standards required by their customers.

"We are committed to providing the highest quality products available today, and these enhancements are just one example of our dedication to delivering the most reliable and high-performing products for our customers," added Anewalt.

As the world continues to demand more energy-efficient and technologically advanced products, Magnetics’ enhanced magnetic cores will play an ever-more-important role in enabling innovation across a wide range of industries. The company’s superior quality magnetic cores will help its customers achieve greater energy efficiency, better performance, and longer product lifetimes. To learn more about our products visit: https://www.mag-inc.com/Products

With these enhancements, Magnetics continues to set the bar for high-quality and dependable soft magnetic components, providing its customers with the confidence they need to build the most advanced and reliable electronic systems possible. For more information, visit Magnetics’ website or speak with a Magnetics representative today.

About Us: Magnetics® is a global leader in providing high-quality soft magnetic components and materials to the electronics industry. Magnetics®' products are widely used in alternative energy, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), telecommunications, aerospace, military, medical, and other electronics systems. The company's mission is to create products that enable innovation, promote sustainability, and enhance the lives of people around the world.

