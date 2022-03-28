Magnolia Digital Experience Platform Achieves SAP® Certification as Integrated With SAP Customer Experience Solutions

BASEL, Switzerland, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnolia International Ltd today announced its Magnolia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) 6.2 has achieved SAP® certification as integrated with SAP Customer Experience solutions to deliver increased flexibility for content management with SAP Commerce and the ability to create better customer engagement.

"Our forward-thinking customers are looking to create rich, engaging shopping experiences beyond simple storefronts," said Tim Brown, CEO at Magnolia. "With Magnolia DXP, integrated with SAP Commerce solutions, content and commerce can now be easily merged into one rich, personalized experience across all touchpoints to gain a competitive edge."

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the interface software for the product Magnolia Digital Experience Platform, version 6.2 integrates with SAP Customer Experience solutions including SAP Commerce solutions.

Magnolia DXP provides the following benefits to customers using SAP Commerce solutions:

Better editorial experience, through easy availability of product and catalogue data from SAP Commerce inside Magnolia's Page Editor. Marketers, merchandisers, and other editors can easily create engaging customer experiences with stories based on real-time commerce data.

Faster time to market, as new end-user experiences can be developed without touching commerce functionality. Customers can even go further, choosing a headless integration approach and decouple user frontend from both commerce and content backends - without losing the effective editorial experience from Magnolia.

Flexible and future-proofed architecture. Magnolia's DXP is built on the concept of composability, making it easy to integrate with any third-party system, frontend or storefront - in a headed, headless or hybrid approach.

Magnolia Digital Experience Platform is available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

About Magnolia

Founded in 1997 with a vision to create the first truly open content management system, Magnolia is now a world-leading composable Digital Experience Platform. With our open, headless architecture that works for developers and marketers alike and a track record of 100% project success, our customers know they can trust us to help them stay ahead of the pack. We operate globally with offices on five continents and more than 200 Magnolia-certified partners around the world.

