Magnolia opens new office in Jakarta, Indonesia

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital experience platform (DXP) Magnolia has announced the opening of its new office in Jakarta, Indonesia, as it moves to deepen its presence in the Asia Pacific region. With offices already located in Singapore, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh, Magnolia looks to expand its offering of content management and digital experience technologies for the rapidly growing APAC digital market.



To coincide with the opening, Magnolia has also launched its first Indonesian webpage to meet the growing demands for best-of-breed enterprise CMS and composable DXP solutions in the region. Some of Magnolia's clients within the region include Toshiba, HiSense, Ping An, NCS Group, Smartone, CNN Philippines and SP Group.

"Setting up operations in Indonesia was part of our plans back in early 2021 as this is a market that will require highly localised resources and consultancy, the Magnolia way," said Don Lee, Managing Director, APAC at Magnolia.

"With the new office, we believe it will open up major opportunities for Magnolia and customers as more brands in Indonesia are evaluating digital tools that help them bolt on, and fully leverage, their expanding marketing ecosystems," he added.

The new Magnolia location comes just as the company has been recognized as a "Visionary" in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs).

About Magnolia

Magnolia is a leading digital experience software company. We help brands outsmart their competition through better customer experiences and faster DX projects. Get full headless flexibility and seamless workflows across best-of-breed digital experience stacks.

Global leaders such as Ping An, BMW China, and CNN Philippines all rely on Magnolia for maximum reliability, high-speed project implementation, and exceptional omnichannel experiences.