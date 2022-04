MAH and DOC2US make Covid-19 testing easy for inbound travellers

Visitors can conveniently prebook AI-powered RTKis tests through reservations at MAH member hotels

About the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 25 April 2022 - The Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) in collaboration with Malaysia's leading digital health service provider, DOC2US, will provide guests at member hotels of MAH with a one-stop solution for Covid-19 testing requirements through DOC2US ' virtual RTK Intelligent System (RTKis). Launched in July 2021, the AI-powered RTKis (pronounced as Ar-Tee-kis) verified by licensed doctors, is Malaysia's first virtual RTK-Ag screening solution.President of MAH, Dato' N. Subramaniam said, "Our partnership with DOC2US is the first step in embracing digital adoption in our industry. We foresee the incorporation of seamless digital healthcare services such as 24/7 virtual teleconsultations with doctors, doorstep medication delivery and Virtual Health Advisory for our guests and hotel staff moving forward.We are keen to outline our commitment to elevate the travelling experience of visitors by adding value to our existing in-house healthcare services through digital healthcare."Currently, more than 20 MAH member hotels have signed up and are in the process of adoption. When booking a hotel room at MAH participating member hotels, travellers can now opt to add RTKis, which will be given to them upon check-in.The RTKis tests are supervised by professional healthcare providers, and the results are uploaded to the Public Health Laboratory Information System (SIMKA) integrated with MySejahtera where travellers are also able to access the free Virtual Health Advisory services provided by DOC2US.CEO and Co-founder of DOC2US, Dr Raymond Choy quoted, "With RTKis and Virtual Health Advisory for inbound travellers, we seek to reassure visitors of our health and safety standards.Inbound travellers who are required to perform RTK-Ag testing for Covid-19 can do so conveniently and comfortably from their hotel rooms within 24 hours of arrival as part of the added services provided by member hotels of MAH. It is safe, secure and credible."The partnership is expected to facilitate travellers and make testing procedures convenient and accessible upon arrival and throughout their stay."We hope to welcome travellers as a digitally savvy and health-oriented country to put Malaysia back on the map as one of the best places to visit," Dr Choy added.For more information on DOC2US RTKis kindly visit: https://www.doc2us.com/rtkis

Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) is the umbrella body for hotels in Malaysia formed in 1974 and initially established by a group of concerned and dedicated hoteliers to bring about a more dynamic hospitality industry aimed at building a workforce of highly skilled, innovative and disciplined individuals. Its long-term goal was to enhance the efficiency of the hospitality industry, thus, bringing about a more dynamic Malaysian hospitality industry. MAH, as the official national network for the hotel industry, represents more than 900 hotels throughout Malaysia supplying a total of 155,287 rooms which is about 65% of the total number of hotel rooms available as guest accommodation in this country. With 13 chapters across the nation, MAH acts as a voice of the industry, working as one body to promote, protect, represent and advance the interests of its members.



#MalaysianAssociationOfHotels



About DOC2US

DOC2US is the electronic prescription (e-prescription) telemedicine provider in Malaysia that has been awarded the "First Digital Signature Electronic Prescription System" by Malaysian Book of Records. Leveraging on cloud computing technology, it provides scalable and seamless remote healthcare services to consumers, patients, corporate clients, healthcare providers, and healthcare fraternities like clinics, and pharmacies. With more than 700,000 e-prescriptions generated to date, DOC2US is co-founded by medical doctor Dr Raymond Choy, start-up entrepreneur Jack Lee and app development company Agmo Studio Sdn Bhd. Together, they operate DOC2US under a joint venture named Heydoc International Sdn Bhd.



For more information, please visit https://doc2us.com



#DOC2US



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.