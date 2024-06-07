The Main Company Announce Free Design Consultation to Help Homeowners Find the Perfect Bespoke Kitchen Designs

—

The Main Company, leading kitchen, reclaimed flooring and customised furniture specialists based in North Yorkshire, is happy to announce its free design consultation to help homeowners plan their perfect bespoke kitchens.

The family-run company hopes its free design consultations will empower homeowners to explore its extensive collection of successful collaborations and products while receiving all the key information necessary to achieve the personalised kitchen of their dreams.

With vast expertise and an unrivalled passion for creative design, The Main Company has been creating handcrafted, naturally bespoke kitchens for over 40 years. Combining organic design and meticulous craftsmanship, The Main Company prides itself on using the very best in new, salvaged, and reclaimed materials to deliver custom-made designs brimming with distinctive charm and individuality.

Reclaimed wood finds its place in various aspects of the Yorkshire company’s kitchen designs. From cabinetry to reclaimed engineered flooring, reclaimed wood has many uses in the kitchen and is celebrated for its unique surface texture that only improves with age. Repurposing timber provides the material with a new lease of life and introduces a rich design history to a kitchen design.

The use of reclaimed solid wood and metal are just a couple of the materials that The Main Company chooses to create its truly bespoke kitchens. Contrary to popular belief, reclaimed doesn’t equate to lower quality; rather, it signifies the use of the highest quality materials that are eco-friendly and possess a rich history. Engineering original wood for flooring, internal wood cladding, kitchens, bed heads or individually tailored pieces of furniture is one of the company’s prized skills. No piece of wood is identical, and no kitchen is the same – each piece of timber has a unique history, adding to the character of each creation.

The Main Company and its commitment to sustainability is evident in every aspect of its process, with its onsite kilns in North Yorkshire allowing all the timber to be dried to the correct moisture content before order. As one of only a few companies in the UK that engineer reclaimed timber flooring compatible with underfloor heating, the kitchen experts state-of-the-art machinery ensures that flooring can be re-machined to the highest of standards. Alongside bespoke kitchens, The Main Company offers its customers ex-display kitchens, further contributing to the principle of sustainability.

Blending modern innovation with traditional craftsmanship, The Main Company seeks to bring authentic character and charm to today’s homes through its naturally individual kitchen designs, unique textures and exquisite finishes.

The Main Company encourages homeowners to contact its professional team via the contact form on its website to schedule a free consultation and begin the process of transforming their kitchen into a timeless masterpiece that reflects their unique style and values.

About The Main Company

Established in 1978, The Main Company has become renowned for creating highly individual bespoke kitchens full of personality and unique style and offering homeowners a vast range of standard and unique furniture designs alongside its high-quality engineered and reclaimed flooring. Combining innovative design and meticulous craftsmanship, The Main Company uses the best in new, salvaged and reclaimed materials to create custom-made products in its North Yorkshire workshops to give homes a truly bespoke look.

