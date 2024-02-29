Maine’s Premiere Marketing Agency Making Waves Nationwide

Anchour's innovative approach to company culture is reshaping the marketing landscape.

—

Anchour, a Lewiston-based branding and marketing agency, is making waves yet again in the industry with its recent expansions and accolades. In 2023, the agency welcomed ten new members to its team, bringing the total count to 30 individuals. This growth spurt coincided with Anchour's remarkable achievements, including securing the prestigious #3 position on Ad Age’s “Best Places to Work 2024” list among Marketing Agencies in the US with fewer than 200 employees. Additionally, Anchour proudly claimed the #2 spot from Best Places to Work in Maine in 2023.

"We work hard to foster a culture that rewards people’s creativity and individuality," stated Stephen Gilbert, CEO of Anchour. "Good work, good people, and a good culture combine to attract the right talent. It all results in a cohesive team environment that yields incredible work."

Premium Benefits and Expanding Talent Pool

Anchour's commitment to its employees goes beyond traditional benefits, offering premium perks such as summer Fridays, generous paid leave, and professional development allowances. The agency's recent expansion included key hires in roles spanning Creative and Design Directors, a Director of Strategy, UI Designer, Front-End Developer, and Account Manager, showcasing Anchour's dedication to assembling a diverse and dynamic team.

Despite its national recognition, Anchour remains deeply rooted in its local community, with the majority of its team residing in Lewiston. Over the past decade, Anchour has been instrumental in helping businesses both locally and nationally achieve sustainable growth through its expertise in strategy, design, digital marketing, web development, and digital experience.

A Decade of Excellence and Client Diversity

For over a decade, Anchour has been at the forefront of helping businesses in Maine and beyond achieve scalable and efficient growth through its expertise in strategy, design, digital marketing, web development, and digital experience. Anchour's client portfolio boasts a diverse range of businesses, from local icons like Marden’s, Agren, and Good Shepherd Food Bank to national brands such as Ubisoft, Amway, and Earnest.

Innovating with AI for Optimal Results

Continuing its dedication to pushing creative boundaries, Anchour has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its workflows, leading to increased productivity, innovative ideas, and superior output. Stephen Gilbert expressed his enthusiasm for the agency's newfound capabilities: "The results are better than ever. We’re excited to offer new services and innovative strategies to our clients in Maine, helping them grow their businesses in ways they never thought possible."

As Anchour continues to push creative boundaries and redefine industry standards, its unwavering commitment to excellence remains the driving force behind its success.

About Anchour

Anchour is a full-service marketing agency headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. Renowned for its exceptional branding and marketing services, Anchour's team of talented experts delivers fresh ideas and innovative solutions to help clients achieve their business objectives. For more information, visit anchour.com

Contact Info:

Name: Josh Pritchard

Email: Send Email

Organization: Anchour

Address: 199 Lisbon St Suite A, Lewiston, ME 04240

Website: https://www.anchour.com



Release ID: 89122822

If there are any problems, discrepancies, or queries related to the content presented in this press release, we kindly ask that you notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or support you with press release takedowns. Ensuring accurate and trustworthy information is our unwavering commitment.