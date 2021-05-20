Maire Tecnimont Group's NextChem and MYTILINEOS Agreed to Carry Out a Feasibility Study for the Development of a Green Hydrogen Production Plant in Italy

ROME, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maire Tecnimont's NextChem and MYTILINEOS' Renewable and Storage Development Business Unit (RSD BU) have signed an agreement today to develop engineering activities for the implementation of a green hydrogen plant via electrolysis in Italy.

NextChem is Maire Tecnimont's subsidiary for green chemistry and technologies for the Energy Transition. MYTILINEOS, through its RSD BU is a market leader in the development, construction and operation of utility-scale solar and hybrid power projects.

Under the agreement, the RSD BU will leverage NextChem's and Maire Tecnimont Group's know-how and engineering expertise in hydrogen technologies to grow in the hydrogen business.

The project, which will convert renewable energy from one of MYTILINEOS' solar plants into green hydrogen, to be followed by other plants as well, aims to provide local off-takers with a carbon neutral energy carrier alternative that could allow for effective decarbonization including in hard-to-abate industrial sectors.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer of Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem, commented: "NextChem is a front runner in the development of a hydrogen-based green economy: we have four technological solutions for hydrogen production in our portfolio, with different levels of carbon intensity. Among these, green hydrogen is the most ambitious one from an economic and environmental point of view and we are already working on it, both in Italy and abroad. This collaboration with MYTILINEOS is extremely promising and gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the benefits of an approach aimed at creating integrated platforms of plant solutions for the energy transition."

Nikos Papapetrou, General Manager of the RSD Business Unit stated: "Italy represents one of our key markets in Europe and we are excited to start the development of our first Green Hydrogen Pilot Project in partnership with Nextchem in the Country. We aim to expand this Business Model in all the countries where we are currently developing Renewable Energy Systems (RES). We are privileged to be able to provide our contribution to the green hydrogen energy strategy that has been worldwide identified as one of the main pillars of the energy evolution. Promoting the development of green hydrogen is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation."

