MAISON HENNESSY LAUNCHES FIRST NFTs WITH BLOCKBAR, THE WORLD'S FIRST FINE WINE & SPIRITS DTC NFT MARKETPLACE

Hennessy·8, a cognac masterpiece and a tribute to eight generations of Master Blenders, will be available publicly for the first time as a dual drop of carafes number 1 and 250/250, exclusively on BlockBar.com.

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Hennessy is proud to announce its first-ever NFTs in partnership with BlockBar.com, featuring Hennessy·8, a blend crafted to honor a time of transition.



In 2017, the Maison's 7th-generation Master Blender, Yann Fillioux, passed the torch to his nephew, Renaud Fillioux de Gironde, unveiling for the occasion a remarkable, highly symbolic blend. Crafted using one eau-de-vie from each generation of Hennessy Master Blender, Hennessy·8 now enters a new dimension as NFTs, with its first and last carafes presented as a dual drop on BlockBar.com.

Five years in the making, Hennessy·8 honors the arrival of a new generation and the Maison's heritage of passing down its cognac-making savoir-faire. Exquisite, elegant, and subtle, it is a cognac that embodies 250 years of excellence, perpetual reinvention and shared expertise.

Numbered 1/250 and 250/250 respectively, these two NFTs present an exclusive opportunity to own remarkable moments in cognac-making history. Maison Hennessy will also open its doors at the Hennessy estate in Cognac, France to the buyer of the NFTs, as a friend of the House.

These unique NFTs are being offered exclusively through BlockBar.com and represent the pinnacle of the art of cognac-making, whether for personal enjoyment, investment, or a future legacy. Upon purchase, the cryptographic version will be held securely by BlockBar, with a record of authenticity held on the blockchain as a digital certificate of ownership. The buyer may choose either to redeem the physical product and have it delivered from BlockBar's secure storage facility, or to safely trade its NFT version within the BlockBar.com marketplace.

"Hennessy is renowned for innovation and passing down know-how from one generation to the next, so we're honored the Maison has chosen to partner with BlockBar to mark this innovative milestone with its first NFT," comments Dov Falic, CEO and co-founder of BlockBar.

The Hennessy·8 NFTs come accompanied by both physical and digital attributes. A commemorative sculpture accompanies each purchase, along with a jewel-like copper key to open the physical chest, which cradles the carafe like a protective shell. The chest, designed by Arik Levy using oak staves sourced from La Sarrazine, the Hennessy cooperage, is made of 25 layers, each one symbolizing 10 years of Hennessy's history. An elegant companion toolbox contains 4 tasting glasses originally designed by glassmaker Georg Riedel and Yann Fillioux 30 years ago; these have been re-edited exclusively for Hennessy·8. A pipette made of oak barrel wood and a cork holder are also included. A keepsake brochure describing the genesis and spirit of Hennessy·8, a personalized authentication plate and a numbered certificate signed by Yann Fillioux complete the presentation of the Hennessy·8 legacy cognac.

The two Hennessy·8 NFTs available to one buyer only, priced at 70.47 ETH (approx. $226,450.00), will drop on Wednesday 12thJanuary 2022 via blockbar.com. At 9:30 AM EST, a lobby will open for users; to gain access a user must have 1 ETH in their wallet and have it connected to the site. At 10:00 AM EST, all users in the lobby will be shuffled into random order. BlockBar will then proceed through the queue. Each person at the top of the queue has 10 minutes to submit a deposit of 1 ETH and then a further 48 hours to submit the remaining balance. Full Terms & Conditions may be found on BlockBar.com. The NFT may be purchased from BlockBar with Ethereum (ETH) or by credit card.

Please join Hennessy and BlockBar on Instagram Live (@thecarsonchan) on Tuesday 11th January at 9:00pm HKT, and Twitter Spaces (@BlockBarNFT) on Wednesday 12th January at 9.30AM EST to find out more about this exclusive drop.

About Hennessy

www.hennessy.com

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shone around the world with its exceptional know-how for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. The first spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As a crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

About BlockBar

www.blockbar.com

Founded in October 2021, BlockBar is the world's first NFT DTC marketplace that connects consumers and collectors with the owners of luxury wine and spirits brands by providing the opportunity to exchange NFTs for unique products. Having been in the spirits industry for many years co-founders Dov and Sam Falic noticed the issues consumers and brands were facing in the world of wine and spirits, so launched BlockBar to provide transparency, authenticity, quality assurance and storage. BlockBar's proprietary platform allows consumers to purchase asset backed NFTs directly from the brand owners themselves. BlockBar's proprietary smart contracts verify authenticity, and its partnership with top cyber- and crypto-security firms ensures that transactions are fully protected and transparent. Consumers are able to transact directly with the brands and no longer have to worry about authenticity or storage. The physical bottles are stored in a secure facility in Singapore with 24/7 security, motion sensors, and temperature control. Buyers can pay for products via credit card or Ethereum and have the option to either burn the NFT to redeem the physical product or resell the product through the BlockBar.com marketplace.

