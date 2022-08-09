Major breakthrough - Hoppt battery breaks through battery core technology to achieve 10C fast charge

—

With the advent of the 5G communication era, lithium batteries have become the preferred battery technology for portable devices, smart wearables, 3C digital, electric vehicles and drones. Various application fields have put forward higher and stricter standards for the use of lithium batteries. Faster charging speed and longer use time have become an important development direction of current lithium ion batteries.

Since its establishment in 2005, Hoppt Battery has been focusing on R&D investment, taking engineering technology as the core and customer-centric guidelines to create safe, reliable and innovative lithium batteries. Nowadays, the portability of electronic products is highly valued by users and brands. Faster charging speed has become a focus of innovation in lithium battery solutions. Concepts such as "super-fast charging", "flash charging" and "second charging" are emerging one after another.

On August 8, 2022, Hoppt Battery achieved breakthroughs in fast charging technology through continuous technical optimization, production debugging, and upgrading and optimization of diaphragm and positive electrode materials, and successively conquered 2C, 3C, and 5C of lithium polymer battery. 10C fast charging technology bottleneck, breaking through the industry standard. Under the high-voltage system, the existing fast charging technology has been continuously improved, and the high-voltage platform has successfully achieved 10C fast charging and 100% full power in 10 minutes, which is favored by customers of various brands.

Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer integrating R&D, design, manufacture and sales of lithium-ion batteries. The high-quality lithium-ion batteries independently developed and produced by the company are widely used in clean energy solutions such as consumer, light power and energy storage. superior. The main markets of Hoppt battery include Europe, America, Japan, South Korea, mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan and other countries and regions, and it has become the designated battery manufacturer for many well-known brands.

As a new technology that can realize fast charging, reduce waiting time and improve user experience, fast charging technology will be more and more widely used in the field of mobile electronic products. Relying on technological innovation, Hoppt Battery continues to industrialize the achievements of fast charging technology, bringing better consumer experience to more end users.

About Us: Hoppt is a professional and leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer in China. Our R&D team works closely with customers to provide structurally integrated lithium-ion battery solutions for global users. Hoppt lithium battery has passed ROHS, CE, UL, CB, PSE, KC, UN38, MSDS and other certifications.

Contact Info:

Name: Susan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co.,Ltd.

Address: Building 1, No.8 Shigu Garden Road, Nancheng Street, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China.523800.

Phone: +86-18922520682

Website: https://www.lipolymerbattery.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/aiDC9SqIi0M

Release ID: 89079822

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.