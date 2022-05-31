Major Breakthrough in Search To Develop "Clean Gas" Energy Source

The KINETIC 7™ flame can be used for domestic energy supply in ambient heating, cooking and hot water heating.

KINETIC 7™ gas also has a major role to play in providing clean energy for industrial production. Large-scale manufacturing, engineering and industry are all hugely reliant on vast amounts of energy in their production and manufacturing processes. Food production, restaurants and hotels are also gas- and energy-intensive, and KINETIC 7™ can now provide a cleaner more efficient energy source that is carbon-neutral and significantly cheaper than existing natural gas supplies.

KINETIC 7™ can also be used as a clean energy gas source for heating and cooking from portable stoves in remote locations and developing countries which do not have access to gas or energy.

VOLTAGE ENTERPRISES

ABU DHABI, UAE - News Direct - 31 May 2022 - A disruptive technology company has today confirmed it has made a major breakthrough in its search to innovate a ground-breaking "clean gas" energy source that will not only provide an alternative supply to natural gas, but also boasts zero CO₂ emissions and is estimated will be cheaper than current domestic household and business energy supplies by as much as 80%.The clean gas, which is carbon neutral with net zero emissions, will give global economies access to a cheap, endless supply of clean energy. Importantly, it will allow countries to maintain security of their gas and energy supplies whilst also meeting their carbon-neutral net zero targets. This discovery could play a major role in reversing the global energy crisis, significantly reducing energy costs to the consumer and businesses sectors at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is worsening, and inflation has reached a 40-year high.The scientific breakthrough, which is 10 years ahead of its time, has been made by a team from Voltage Enterprises, a disruptive tech company based in Abu Dhabi. The company, which has been funded by Aquarius Global, an investment company and tech incubator also based in Abu Dhabi, is also working on further innovations and disruptive technology projects.Code-named, the scientific breakthrough is a clean gas energy source that is a stable and an efficient gas derived solely from water. Whilst creating a gas from water such as hydrogen is not new, KINETIC 7™ has a unique molecular chemistry that is way more advanced than hydrogen gas. For example, hydrogen gas is obtained through electrolysis, where pure distilled water (H2O) is broken down into (H2) and (O2) gases. Not only does this use a huge amount of energy to create the molecular process; it requires high pressure storage and has a low flash point, making it very unstable.KINETIC 7™ patented technology reconstructs and converts water into molecular clusters, which are electrically charged to create a constant oxidisation and friction. This makes the molecules more efficient, causing them to vibrate, which in turn creates a very reactive gas, providing a clean gas and flame.Unlike hydrogen gas KINETIC 7™ is also inert, making it a safe and controllable gas for domestic and industrial supply. Most importantly, the cost savings by using KINETIC 7™ will be substantial against current gas and energy costs. The KINETIC 7™ generators which create the clean gas, will be manufactured to high standards in Europe. The current process of making the gas is both EU-approved and CE-certified.The KINETIC 7™ discovery, which has taken more than eight years of research and development, will not only enable countries and global economies to maintain their own gas independence and sovereignty, but will also ensure global energy security, with an unlimited supply of carbon neutral gas to both domestic and industrial customers.It comes at a time of global instability in the energy markets, fuelled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has sent gas prices soaring. EU energy ministers have also held talks over recent weeks to tackle the energy crisis that has been negatively impacting 218 million households throughout the bloc. Households in the UK faced a record energy bill spike of 54% at the beginning of April and prices are set to rise again in October. Many engineering, industrial and manufacturing businesses have also been severely impacted by the energy crisis. Soaring gas costs have led to partial factory shutdowns, reductions in production and output, all of which has impacted on the supply chain.It follows an unprecedented demand for energy and a perfect storm of war in Ukraine, a post-pandemic recovery in manufacturing and industrial production, coupled with an unusual downturn in wind power supply to national grids.Rick Parish, Founder and Executive Chairman of investment incubator Aquarius Global, which has funded the research and development of Voltage Enterprises, said:"KINETIC 7™Governments around the world are desperately considering other options of energy supply and security, including the highly controversial fracking for shale gas, which is not only hugely damaging to the environment and public health, but has also been known to cause earthquakes. Other options include the importing of gas from Iran and the building of further nuclear reactors, both of which carry huge risks and have inherent downsides attached. These include the geopolitical sanctions on Iran, with the US oil and gas ban and the huge cost of building nuclear reactors. Sizewell C in the United Kingdom is estimated to cost UK taxpayers £20 billion with costs set to increase. Construction time to build a nuclear reactor takes on average 10 years, coupled with the safety concerns and health issues that have long plagued nuclear energy.KINETIC 7™ represents a significant breakthrough in providing an alternative and viable energy source of clean gas that has zero carbon emissions. KINETIC 7™ can then be utilised in three ways:Rick Parish said:KINETIC 7™ will also bring efficient cooking and heating across Africa to developing nations, war-torn countries and places where poor infrastructure has inhibited or restricted access to clean energy. The company will be manufacturing miniaturised KINETIC 7™ portable cooking and heating stoves that will change the lives of millions for the better, providing low-cost energy and heat using clean or untreated water.Ultimately, in developed countries, the cost of KINETIC 7™ gas will be cheaper than current energy providers. KINETIC 7™ is low-maintenance, safe, efficient and significantly reduces household energy costs.Aquarius CEO, Rick Parish, added:The founders of Voltage Enterprises both have a philanthropic desire to help change the world for the better. They will be donating 20% of their global profits from KINETIC 7™ to provide African nations and those in need with free clean energy.A series of "real-world" R&D trials are currently underway using KINETIC 7™ in residential properties for domestic cooking stoves, hot water systems and residential heating. A number of factories and engineering plants are also part of an R&D program to integrate the technology and use the clean gas in a number of commercial and industrial applications.It is envisaged that after further R&D trials have been completed, a programme of rolling the technology and clean gas out into domestic households and commercial premises could feasibly start within 6-12 months' time. Voltage Enterprises has confirmed that it is around three months away from manufacturing the miniaturised portable cooking and heating stoves that it will be supplying to developing countries.Further announcements are expected from the company over the coming months as it also looks for global energy partners to work with and assist in the rapid rollout and deployment of the clean gas technology.

Voltage Enterprises Limited was founded in 2021 under the Abu Dhabi Global Market, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.



The company was established as a technology and scientific disruptor in energy, healthcare and smart MedTech. It was established as an alliance with investment incubator Aquarius Global Limited, whose investments and interests span oil, gas, marine and offshore energy.



Voltage Enterprises is also partnered with one of the leading scientific research laboratories in disruptive technologies. The partnership has innovated a number of patented solutions related to clean energy, human immune systems, water treatment and restructuring via antioxidants, proprietary technologies, hygiene disinfection and ecological solutions.



Voltage Enterprises Limited is also creating innovative, unique products for the water, health and cosmetic industries. Within its first year of formation, Voltage Enterprise secured UAE patents for a restructured drinking water and has a number of other disruptive tech patents approved.



AQUARIUS GLOBAL



Aquarius Global Limited is a proprietary investment incubator under Abu Dhabi Global Market, Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, established in 2018.



Aquarius Global Limited's business investments include disruptive technology, scientific and technical activities, educational training and management, and business consulting services. Aquarius Global Limited provides consultancy in healthcare, oil and gas, aviation and other heavy industries.



As a holding company, Aquarius has partnered with several industry experts to drive sales and distribute various products around the globe. In these challenging times, Aquarius Global Limited continues to play a role in sourcing and supplying vital medical products and PPE.

