Major Growth in Participation - 222 Exhibitors from Zhejiang, China, Japan, and Other Asian Countries Osaka International Lifestyle Show / Zhejiang Export Fair (Osaka)

On September 11, 2024, the Osaka International Lifestyle Show / Zhejiang Export Fair (Osaka) officially opened in Osaka, Japan.

—

On September 11, 2024, the Osaka International Lifestyle Show / Zhejiang Export Fair (Osaka) officially opened in Osaka, Japan. This marks the 17th edition of the Zhejiang Export Fair (Osaka), which aims to showcase top-quality products from Zhejiang Province to the Japanese market. In conjunction with this event, the Osaka International Lifestyle Show also took place, featuring exhibitors from across Asia. The number of participating companies increased by 12% year-over-year, bringing the total to 222, and the exhibition space expanded from one hall to two.

[Exhibition Overview]

Name: 2024 Osaka International Lifestyle Show / Zhejiang Export Fair (Osaka)

Dates: September 11 (Wed) – 13 (Fri), 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Closing at 4:00 PM on the final day)

Venue: Intex Osaka, Halls 1 & 2 (1-5-102 Nanko-kita, Suminoe-ku, Osaka)

Admission: Free with pre-registration or an invitation

Organizer: Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce

Co-organizers: Zhejiang Yuanda International Exhibition Co., Ltd., Osaka International Business Promotion Center, Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Exhibition Size: 222 exhibitors / 292 booths

Product Categories: Lifestyle products, fashion items, outdoor and sports goods, and more

Official Website: https://zhejiangfair-osaka.com

Exhibitors are actively promoting their product features and strengths, seeking business partnerships with Japanese manufacturers, trading companies, and major retailers. Japanese buyers and companies are showing strong interest in the high-quality products and are using the exhibition as a platform to connect with potential new partners.

The event also features seminars and fashion shows, providing opportunities for business leaders from both countries to share insights on trade policies and market trends, fostering deeper mutual understanding.

The Osaka International Lifestyle Show / Zhejiang Export Fair (Osaka) continues to play a crucial role in strengthening trade relations between Zhejiang and Japan, promoting economic growth in both regions. We look forward to this exhibition further enhancing business exchanges and cooperation between companies from both countries, paving the way for future development.

Contact Info:

Name: broadzgi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Zhejiang Broad International Convention & Exhibition Co., Ltd

Website: https://www.broadexpo.com/



Release ID: 89141591

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.