Make Bedtime Magical with the CubieLand Story Projector

Live on Kickstarter, the CubieLand Story Projector brings stories alive and families together.

—

CubieLand, the revolutionary new projector turning bedtime stories into magical experiences, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.

With so many apps and games on tablets and phones, it's easy to keep kids entertained through enticing screens. CubieLand is all about helping bring families together through stories and music, brought alive the old-fashioned way— through the magic of a projector.

“When I think back to my childhood, I remember my father as a frugal yet thoughtful man. Late 70s, toys and new clothes were rare treats for me. But whenever my father traveled for work, he'd bring back something special. One unforgettable gift was a projector and a stack of slides filled with classic fairy tales, images of faraway places, and even footage from moon exploration. Watching those slides was like stepping into a world of wonder,” says founder and CEO Ken Yenliang Sung on the inspiration behind the project. “Fast forward to my forties, after over 20 years in the tech industry. Despite jet-setting across different countries and delving into complex fields like precise positioning and disaster warnings, family time became scarce. Then, the pandemic hit, forcing me to stay home with my wife and daughter. It was a time for reflection.”

The result is CubieLand— a magical storybook projector that brings tales to life with visuals, learning, and play. Whether it's tales of brave adventurers or classic fairytales, the projector transports kids into dreamlike landscapes, fostering creativity and relaxation before sleep. CubieLand is a compact project with a growing library of stories that aims to slow down the hustle and bustle, with an experience aimed at bringing families together.

Each CubieLand projector includes a USB charger, a variety of head wares (from rabbit ears to reindeer antlers) to give the projector a fun look, and a selection of classic stories.

“No matter how busy life gets, take fifteen minutes before bedtime to be with your child, watching the projector, listening to stories, or taking turns sharing tales and chatting. Perhaps, this is the family life we've always been seeking. With each sunrise and sunset, amidst the hustle and bustle, all we really want is to cherish our time with family, to spend these precious years with our children! And someday, when our children have grown, and we've aged, the memories in our hearts will be of those nights spent watching the projector, listening to stories, and falling asleep peacefully together!” adds Sung.

CubieLand currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/ylho/cubieland-bedtime-story-projector

About CubieLand

When we're not parents, we're creators, engineers, and tech people! CubieLand is an affiliate of Archlinktech Technology Corporation, a tech company focusing on R&D and manufacturing for 10 years and counting. In CubieLand, we believe in easier and not lazier parenting. Easier to educate, to make happy, to connect, and put to bed for a restful sleep! From a parent to another parent, we hope that CubieLand primarily provides you with meaningful family activities that bring you closer together.

For more information on CubieLand please visit www.cubieland.com/pages/about



###

Contact Info:

Name: Chris Woods

Email: Send Email

Organization: CubieLand

Website: https://www.cubieland.com/pages/about



Release ID: 89141577

Should any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies arise from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will be at your disposal for timely assistance within 8 hours – taking necessary measures to rectify identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. We prioritize delivering accurate and reliable information.