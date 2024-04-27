Make the Most of Entrepreneurship: CEO & Co-founder Role

With an industry expected to grow by 9.16% from 2024 to 2028, resulting in a market volume of $275 billion, there are plenty of opportunities for digital health entrepreneurs to make their mark.

Thanks to the rise of AI, wearable devices, and remote patient monitoring, the possibilities for exciting new business ideas are infinite. However, in a market where technologies are constantly evolving, entrepreneurs must stay on top of trends and come up with innovative product ideas if they hope to compete.



A company that understands exactly what is required to be successful is Kilo Health. As a global leader in the digital health and wellness market, Kilo Health aims to find new and effective ways for people to lead healthier lives, particularly through the treatment and management of chronic disease.



Their goal of producing the most seamless digital healthcare solution resulted in the global giants being named the second-fastest growing company by the Financial Times in 2021, and their successes haven’t stopped there.



Kilo Health has also developed an extensive portfolio of industry-leading products across their 10+ years of operation, including everything from the personalized diabetes assistant Klinio to a wearable vagus nerve stimulator called Pulsetto. The company now has over 30+ successful launches, working hubs situated across 5 European cities, and more than 6.5 million happy customers under its belt.



Today, Kilo Health is inviting budding entrepreneurs to share this success through the unique Co-found Program. This is a collaborative initiative that provides support for those looking to lead fast-growing digital health products, or build new market-leading health and wellness companies from scratch.



To be considered for the program, applicants should have:

Prior experience in launching companies

A passion for digital health and wellness

An innovative idea that targets key consumer pain points

Key industry knowledge

Hunger for a new challenge



If successful, entrepreneurs will become co-founders and business partners to Kilo Health, with the chance to oversee the development of a new digital health product as CEO. Alternatively, co-founders can choose to join the ranks and lead an existing idea from its initial stages right through to launch day and beyond.



Whichever option is chosen, in exchange for the passion and drive to succeed, co-founders will receive all of the resources they could ever need to successfully turn their dreams into a reality. For instance, one huge benefit of joining the Co-found Program is gaining access to Kilo Health’s dedicated growth lab.



With more than 10 years of research into chronic disease, digital therapeutics, and virtual reality, successful applicants can use this industry knowledge to refine their product and ensure that it truly meets the needs of the target consumer.



Alongside the necessary financial backing and a huge operational capacity, co-founders also have the opportunity to handpick and lead their own team as part of the program. Thanks to a talent pool of many digital health professionals, co-founders will be spoilt for choice when it comes to building a dedicated project crew.



Interested in becoming a CEO and co-founder under the Kilo Health umbrella? Visit the Co-found website for details on the next steps and to apply now.

