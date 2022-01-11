Make Your Roof Last Longer in 2022

2020 & 2021 were some crazy years for everyone. If you’re like us, you’re glad that it is over and that 2022 finally arrived.

One great way to make 2022 better is by maximizing and protecting the investment of your roof. We spent a majority of 2o2o indoors, and some of 2021- so you want to make sure that your roof is in good shape.

Let's look at 5 easy ways to have a better chance of making sure 2021 doesn’t have any surprises up its sleeve when it comes to your roof.

1. Have Regular Inspects:

Inspecting your roof regularly is key to detecting and catching any minor problems and resolving them before they become a major issue. It’s why we suggest inspecting or having a professional roofing contractor, like BP Builders, inspect your roof at least twice a year. You should have it done once in the fall and again in the early summer. Summer is around the corner so schedule your appointment soon! Until then you’ll want to be on the lookout for any rust around metal joints or parts, shingle damage, issues with flashing or around skylights, moss growth, and then take appropriate corrective action if necessary.

2. Keep it Clean, But the Right Way:

A big part of ensuring the long-lasting integrity is to make sure that your rood is cleaned correctly. While it is important to have your roof cleaned regularly and when necessary, none of that matters if it isn’t cleaned correctly. This is where hiring a professional contractor for roofing maintenance comes in handy, as we know the proper ways to remove dirt, moss, and other debris that may have accumulated on it. Power or pressure washing, for instance, should never be used to clean most roofs due to the damage that this high-intensity water stream could cause.

3. Keep and on your Gutters & Downspouts:

Clear gutters and downspouts allows for rain to be properly distributed away from the home. If your home’s gutters aren’t clear and you endures a heavy rain, then the water is more likely to spill over the gutters, causing foundation erosion around your home, or pool up around the gutters, which makes the potential of a roof leak greater.

4. Trim Those Branches:

Any trees growing near your home should be properly maintained. Errant branches can scrape up the surface of your roof, especially during times of high winds. Branches can also provide easy access to any rodents and/or critters that want to access your roof. Finally, branches make it more likely that leaves will fall or moss will grow on your roof. You want to trim any nearby branches so that they’re at least 10 feet away from your roof.

5. Find the Right Contractor

Finally, when it comes to something as important as your home’s roof, you don’t just want to trust it to anyone. From routine inspections to repairs, working with BP Builders can help ensure that you’re getting the service that you need so that you maximize the lifetime of your roof.

