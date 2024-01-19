Makkah Halal Forum Emerges As The Premier Global Platform For Halal Industry Innovation And Collaboration

—

Quality and tradition converge at The Makkah Halal Forum, a groundbreaking event that is set to take place from January 23 to 25 at the Makkah Chamber for Exhibitions and Events Center in Saudi Arabia's Makkah. The initiative, a first of its kind, is poised to become the premier global platform for the Halal industry.

The Makkah Halal Forum is out to transform the global Halal Market with a three-day event that will bring together exhibitors, industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts worldwide. The initiative, organized by the Islamic Chamber Halal Services (ICHS) and Manafea, offers a comprehensive program of workshops, discussion panels, and exhibitions.

The Makkah Halal Forum, the largest and most comprehensive Halal convergence to date, exclusively features exhibitors from The Middle East, Southeast Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. As the premier global platform for the Halal industry, the forum seeks to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and explore opportunities within diverse sectors.

H.E. Mr. Abdullah Saleh Kamel, President of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture [ICCIA] and Chairman of Makkah Chamber of Commerce, describes the forum as a "bridge that brings nations and cultures together, forging trust and growth understanding in the global Halal marketplace."

Covering a spectrum of industries, including food and beverage, cosmetics, finance and insurance, tourism, entrepreneurship, logistics, artificial intelligence technologies, and pharmaceuticals, the Makkah Halal Forum is designed to facilitate collaboration and innovation within the Halal sector.

Ashraf Tanbouly, CEO of the Islamic Chamber Halal Services (ICHS), emphasizes the event's uniqueness, stating, "The Makkah Halal Forum is a first-of-its-kind event, and we are extremely proud to be its organizers. This event promises to provide valuable insights for everyone and also foster collaborations that will shape the future of the Halal markets around the world."

With 5350 square meters of exhibition space, the Makkah Halal Forum will host engaging workshops and thought-provoking discussion panels, offering a platform for industry leaders, scholars, and professionals to delve into critical issues around the Halal economy. Over 40 sessions and workshops will cover topics such as Halal certification processes, emerging market trends, sustainable practices, cutting-edge marketing strategies, and consumer preferences.

The discussion panels will focus on critical issues in the Halal economy, demystifying misconceptions, bringing opportunities, exploring innovative solutions, and fostering collaboration and networking opportunities. The Makkah Halal Forum will also provide a platform for engaging workshops and thought-provoking discussion panels:

• Innovation and creativity to deepen and enhance the halal industry in the Kingdom



• Halal entrepreneurship - a fertile creative environment in the Kingdom



• Innovation & Creativity in keeping up with market requirements and sustainability trends - the future of the Halal food industry



• Innovation and development in halal alternatives - halal cosmetics industry



• Advocating Halal and developing the Halal Market to new customer segments through finance, insurance, logistical services, and artificial intelligence



• Creativity in Marketing and Commercial Differentiation - Travel and Tourism Industry



• Creativity and innovation in digital transformation applications for the halal industry - modern technology companies, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality.



• Creativity and innovation in emerging businesses in compliance with Sharia

The Makkah Halal Forum will delve into specific areas, including the Halal food industry, Halal tourism, Halal finance, Halal cosmetics, Halal pharmaceuticals, Halal logistics, and the overarching theme of Halal trends in the global market.

The forum, positioned as the epicenter for Halal industry innovation and collaboration, is fully organized by ICHS and Manafea, held under His Excellency Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, Minister of Commerce in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The event has garnered support from the Saudi Standards Metrology and Quality Org, the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, the Madina Chamber of Commerce, Saudi Standards Metrology and Quality Org, and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry & agriculture., and the Makkah Chamber of Commerce.

The Makkah Halal Forum is a testament to Saudi Arabia's commitment to promoting the Halal industry and meeting the evolving needs of Muslim consumers globally. By connecting stakeholders and showcasing the latest innovations, the forum aims to drive the growth and development of the Halal market on a global scale.

For more information about the Makkah Halal Forum, please visit www.makkahhalalforum.com.

The Makkah Halal Forum is a 3-day event that marks a new era in Halal Events worldwide. As the first-of-its-kind convergence, the Forum offers a comprehensive platform that showcases the finest in Halal services and products, featuring workshops, discussion panels, and opportunities for partnerships and collaborations across multiple sectors. Set in the strategic location of Makkah in Saudi Arabia, this one-of-a-kind event brings together exhibitors and speakers from diverse geographies from around the world.

The Islamic Chamber Halal Services (ICHS) stands as a formidable entity in the global Halal market, committed to cultivating not only quantitative expansion but also qualitative advancements. The unwavering dedication of ICHS is reflected in the core objectives of Islamic Chamber Halal Services, which encompass the expansion of the Halal market, enhancement of the Halal product supply chain, and the pivotal role of serving as a catalyst and reference for the global Halal trade.



