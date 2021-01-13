Malaysia Airlines Launches New Online Shopping Platform by Enrich, Powered by RebateMango

Enrich Shoppe invites customers to earn Enrich Miles from over 500 popular online stores across 4 different markets in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Airlines' frequent flyer programme, Enrich is pleased to announce the launch of Enrich's new online shopping platform called Enrich Shoppe. Powered by RebateMango, Enrich Shoppe provides a fun, easy and quick way for Enrich members in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Philippines to earn Enrich Miles for purchases from over 500 famous e-commerce brands such as Tumi, Sephora, Michael Kors, Watsons, JD Sports, Uniqlo, Cotton On, and many more.



The Enrich Shoppe platform, powered by RebateMango, allows Enrich members to earn Enrich miles every time they shop online.

This partnership adds significant value and provides convenience for Enrich members to instantly earn up to 10X Enrich Miles earned for every USD1 spent on Enrich Shoppe. These acquired Enrich Miles can be utilized to redeem for flights, hotel stays via Enrich Hotels and Temptations' inflight duty-free products, as well as a variety of lifestyle vouchers, exclusive dining vouchers or add more comfort to their next travel by redeeming them for seat upgrades and Golden Lounge Access.

Malaysia Airlines' Group Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Lau Yin May said, "Online shopping has become the better alternative these days, especially now in light of the current restrictions and the second phase of the movement control order in Malaysia, hence we embarked on this collaboration with RebateMango to meet customers' preferences. This partnership is a great opportunity for customers to enjoy a safe and seamless shopping experience with their favourite brands from the comfort of home and to be rewarded with Enrich Miles for the four (4) million Enrich members when they shop with Enrich Shoppe. As we continue to provide more options and flexibility to earn Enrich Miles, we believe this latest addition will be rewarding for our members. If you are not a member yet, sign up as Enrich member now which is absolutely free of charge to start enjoying many exclusive benefits by Enrich!".

Paul Koh, the co-founder of RebateMango, said: 'Once again, we are able to integrate a valuable partner in the rewards space and enhance their offering to members in a cost-effective and non-tech-heavy way. We are delighted to launch with Malaysia Airlines and look forward to their members being able to earn more Enrich Miles whenever they shop online!'.

RebateMango has already seen success in its standalone B2C platform, which is currently live in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Philippines, with plans to expand further. Members of the RebateMango platform can choose from a choice of rewards such as cashback, air miles and points from some of the most popular brands. This reward choice is unique and is a significant differentiator to other platforms in this region.

The integration that RebateMango offers to partners does not only provide them with scale in-retailer offerings but also significant cost-savings in human resources to manage an online shopping platform. A key value proposition of RebateMango's Retailer API is the B2C platform that RebateMango already runs. This sets them apart from other loyalty providers who may not provide primary customer service support, retailer offers management or transactional rewards calculations. The integration is extremely simple, and the solution also allows the partner to focus on what really matters, which is ancillary revenue.

To celebrate the launch, Enrich members may look forward to earning Double Enrich Miles from 8 January to 28 February 2021. Members can start shopping from their preferred online stores at Enrich Shoppe via www.malaysiaairlines.com/enrichshoppe and then log in to their Enrich account to get automatically rewarded.

About Enrich

Enrich, the frequent flyer programme of Malaysia Airlines brings you a world of privileges, lifestyle rewards, and priority service. Earn Enrich Miles when you fly with Malaysia Airlines, oneworld® member airlines and Enrich partner airlines. You can also earn Enrich Miles on your bank credit card points conversion, hotel stays, tour bookings, car rental, fuel purchase, dining and retail spend with a host of lifestyle partners. Redeem Enrich Miles for flights, seat upgrades, in-flight duty free, Malaysia Airlines Golden Lounge access, hotel stays, dining, loyalty points swap, shopping e-vouchers and many more. With Enrich Hotels, select from an extensive list of over 400,000 hotel properties worldwide ranging from boutique hotels to international resorts that suit every need and preferences.

Enjoy rewarding travel and lifestyle experiences as you unlock more benefits each time you move up the next Enrich Elite tier. Be recognised across all Oneworld member airlines with your coveted Oneworld status.

Visit malaysiaairlines.com and sign up with Enrich to enjoy a world of rewards today.

About RebateMango:

RebateMango.com is an online rewards digital platform that allows users to choose their preferred rewards such as cashback, air miles or loyalty points whenever they shop online on over 500 popular retailers. The company was founded in May 2017 and is now present in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Philippines with a membership base of over 1.5million users. RebateMango has more than 15 loyalty rewards on their platform and partners with all the state airlines in the markets they are in. Starting off as a B2C platform, RebateMango now also offers B2B solutions which provide scale and help drive ancillary revenues.